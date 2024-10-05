Mick Schumacher receives ‘now or never’ F1 warning as alternative series proposed

Mick Schumacher has spoken of his priority to try and return to the Formula 1 grid, but former F1 driver Christian Danner believes it is “now or never” for the German.

Schumacher took up a reserve role with Mercedes after his departure from Haas in 2022, and has returned to racing with Alpine’s World Endurance Championship outfit this season.

‘The train has left the station’ for Mick Schumacher without F1 2025 drive

The 25-year-old took part in a test with Alpine earlier this season alongside Jack Doohan, as ‘Team Enstone’ evaluated their driver options to replace Esteban Ocon.

They plumped for academy driver Doohan to make his debut in Formula 1, while Schumacher has continued his reserve role with Mercedes alongside his WEC duties in 2024.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said he would have been “cheering for” his reserve driver to have been Logan Sargeant’s replacement for the remainder of this season, prior to the announcement that Franco Colapinto would be joining the grid.

As it stands, however, only two seats remain uncontracted for F1 2025: one at VCARB, and the other at Sauber, which will become Audi in 2026.

Neither seat appears likely for Schumacher as per current reports, and should a drive for next year not materialise, former Arrows and Zakspeed driver Danner believes that is likely to spell the end of the German’s realistic chances for a return to the grid.

That does not represent the end of the road entirely, however, and he believes “plenty of options” still exist for him.

“The motto was: now or never. If he’s not part of Formula 1 in 2025, the train has left the station,” Danner told German publication Sport Bild.

“There are too many good young drivers coming up – and he will lose the advantage of knowing the cars in 2026 due to the new technical regulations.

“If Mick really loves motorsport, there are plenty of options.

“My advice from racing driver to racing driver: Mick, go into the IndyCar series!”

Should a drive not materialise in Formula 1 next season however, Schumacher himself said he is primed to stay on at Mercedes in his current position, with Andrea Kimi Antonelli having been selected to partner George Russell next year.

“The work is more behind the scenes, but it’s going well,” Schumacher said, “that’s why we’re all confident that I’ll continue.”

