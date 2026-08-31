Mick Schumacher was seen going over to Romain Grosjean, who was still in the cockpit, in the pit lane after their IndyCar crash.

While the tone of that initial interaction was not clear, Schumacher and Grosjean would engage again, the manner of their talks clearly positive on that occasion. Schumacher had blasted Grosjean in his post-race interview, regarding their oval crash. Grosjean admitted that Schumacher was “not happy” after the incident.

Mick Schumacher and Romain Grosjean collide in IndyCar

Schumacher and Grosjean, both former Haas F1 drivers who now ply their trade in IndyCar, were involved in a clash on the oval in Milwaukee.

Schumacher, on the inside, clipped wheels with Grosjean on his outside. The contact sent Schumacher spinning and triggered a full-course yellow.

Footage, which was not televised, later showed the end of a moment between Schumacher and Grosjean in pit lane. Schumacher had approached Grosjean’s number 18 Dale Coyne Racing machine, and could be seen walking away as Grosjean began to exit the cockpit.

The very end of an altercation between Mick Schumacher and Romain Grosjean. The pair had contact in the race that spun Schumacher around.#IndyCar pic.twitter.com/piUlxA3uYQ — Christopher DeHarde (@CDeHarde) August 30, 2026

The duo were then filmed in another conversation when both drivers were out of their respective cars. This time, the discussions were clearly positive.

Mick Schumacher and Romain Grosjean chat again after the race. They’re on good terms, everybody. “He’s good on ovals, isn’t he?!” -Grosjean on Schumacher.#IndyCar pic.twitter.com/07S1ZlkuXm — Christopher DeHarde (@CDeHarde) August 30, 2026

It ended with a handshake and embrace between Schumacher and Grosjean.

The pair were asked if everything was cool between them again. “He’s good on ovals, isn’t he?” Grosjean quipped in response.

Round 16 and 17 of the 2026 IndyCar season took place in Milwaukee. Schumacher claimed P12 and P13 results.

Schumacher had initially offered a scathing reaction over the contact with Grosjean.

Mick Schumacher and Romain Grosjean discuss their respective day in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/LIiz7ygTaw — Frontstretch Open Wheel (@FSOpenWheel) August 31, 2026

“That contact was insane,” he told Frontstretch Open Wheel. “I’ve never seen anybody chop across like that before in my life.

“He’s had experience with that in the past, which you would think somebody learns from it.

“I just think that on an oval like that, I mean, I’ve been told off for just running up wide, and somebody comes in and just chops across… I don’t think that’s quite racing.”

He added: “I drove with a lot of frustration afterwards, because I just thought that was not necessary, and frankly, just not good to race like that.

“At the end of the day, it’s part of the learning curve. Luckily, we kept it out of the wall. Honestly, at some point, I thought I was going to hit the pit lane. Not amazing.”

Grosjean confirmed that Schumacher was “not happy” over the incident, but initially refrained from commenting before he had seen a replay.

“I have not seen any footage, so I don’t really know what happened,” he told Frontstretch Open Wheel. “It was a bit chaotic. I know we made contact, rear left, front right.

“He was not happy, for sure. I would like to see the footage before saying more.”

Grosjean then watched the incident back, and gave an updated verdict.

He pointed a finger at Schumacher’s Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing [RLL] teammate Louis Foster, who was directly ahead of Grosjean and Schumacher on track at the time of their clash.

“It’s never good to have contact. I think we both got lucky,” said Grosjean.

“I felt like the 45 [car] of Louis Foster just cut in front of me and I had to go left or I would have run into him with the run that I had. Sadly Mick was there.

“Maybe understeering. Maybe I cut the line, yes. I was just trying not to run into Louis.”

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Schumacher has confirmed that he will remain in IndyCar for 2027. With which team is generating debate.

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