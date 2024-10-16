Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher will form a ‘super team’ for Germany again at the Race of Champions in 2025, taking place in Sydney in March.

The popular annual event is often a prelude to the motorsport season getting underway in earnest, and Vettel and Schumacher will form Germany’s line-up in the Nations Cup for a fourth time when the event heads to Australia next year.

Schumacher finished as runner-up in the individual ROC event in its last running in 2023, losing out to World Rallycross and DTM champion Mattias Ekström back in 2023.

The German is currently being discussed as one of the candidates to fill the uncontracted seat at Sauber next season, with chief operating and chief technical officer Mattia Binotto having recently confirmed he is among the drivers being spoken about for a potential return to Formula 1.

Vettel won the ROC Nations Cup with Mick’s father, seven-time World Champion Michael Schumacher on six occasions, while having finished as runner-up with the former Haas driver while he was in Formula 3 back in 2019.

Four-time World Champion Vettel won the Champion of Champions event in London back in 2015 and took the runner-up spot in 2022, with the duo uniting once again next year.

“I’m delighted to be coming back to the Race Of Champions and teaming up with Mick again,” Vettel said.

“It will be exciting to race in the former Olympic Stadium in Sydney that looks like it will be a great venue for the Race Of Champions.

“All the drivers who have the honour to participate in ROC fall in love with the event, because it reminds us about why we first started racing; pure competition and of course with the identical cars there are no excuses.

“I will do everything I can to help Germany win another ROC Nations Cup Title with Mick on the Friday evening, but I will not be doing him any favours when we are going for the outright win on the Saturday night, especially as he beat me in the semi-finals of the Individual ROC in Sweden in 2023!

“At ROC the racing is always intense on the track and everyone wants to win, but it’s also about putting on a great show for the fans.”

Schumacher added: “Australia is one of my favourite places and representing Germany together with Sebastian at ROC Sydney will for sure be big fun.

“After finishing 2nd in the individual ROC in Sweden in 2023 and in the ROC Nations Cup in ROC Mexico with Seb, the goal this time has to be the overall winners trophy both in the ROC Nations Cup on Friday night and in the individual Race Of Champions on Saturday.

“I very much look forward to meeting all the other drivers and spending time with them during the Race Of Champions weekend in Sydney. I am sure the drivers will have a crazy good time together and put on a super show for the Australian fans.”

The Race of Champions will take place on Friday 7th and Saturday 8th March at the NationAccor Stadium, Sydney, with the Nations Cup taking place on the first night of running and individual Champion of Champions event to follow the day after.

