Mick Schumacher’s decision to step away from F1 despite a reported offer from Mercedes speaks volumes to the 25-year-old forging his own path – as sad as it may feel today.

The son of a Formula 1 legend, but even more weighty, a Ferrari legend, Mick Schumacher – like most – cannot live up to his father Michael Schumacher’s billing with the German having won 91 Grand Prix on his way to seven World titles.

F1 to WEC: Mick steps out from under Michael Schumacher’s shadow

Schumacher tried, winning the Formula 3 European Championship and the Formula 2 title before entering F1 with Haas in 2021. It was the dream promotion, both for the driver and F1 as the latter got to billboard as the son of a F1 legend.

But alas it fell short.

Whether it was Schumacher or Haas, the combination did not work with the German and his team failing to score a single point in his debut campaign, while his second was blighted by huge crashes, his team principal Guenther Steiner publicly criticising him, and his uncle Ralf defending him to the bitter end.

And it was a bitter end as Schumacher was reportedly informed on the eve of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix while sitting in a hotel lobby that Haas would not renew his contract.

The weight of the ‘Schumacher’ name

By then it was too late for the driver to secure a race seat for the 2023 championship and he settled for reserve driver role with Mercedes.

But despite his Mercedes motorsport boss Toto Wolff talking him up, as too did Toro Rosso’s Franz Tost and even Red Bull’s quicker-to-criticise-than-compliment Helmut Marko, Schumacher missed out on a return for the 2024 season before being passed over by four teams; Mercedes, Alpine, Sauber and Williams, for 2025.

The latter, bottom of the log in two of the last five seasons, was perhaps the most cutting rejection as Williams team principal James Vowles, who worked with Schumacher at Mercedes, declared: “I think we have to be straightforward about this. Mick isn’t special, he would just be good.”

He backtracked on that, insisting that when he used the word ‘special’, he was using it in “the context of multiple World Champions”. Multiple World Champions such as the German’s father.

But perhaps Vowles’ comment struck, and stuck.

Three months after Vowles’ brutal, but many would argue accurate, statement, Schumacher announced he would not continue to sit on Formula 1’s sidelines and would instead focus solely on the next chapter in his racing career.

“Watching these cars race and not sitting in the cockpit myself is tough,” he admitted as he announced he would no longer be a Mercedes reserve driver in F1. “I want to get back to focusing 100 per cent on racing.

“I want to be fully committed to the sporting side of motorsport. Ultimately, it is racing that you want to do as a driver, it is racing that gives you that feeling you love.”

Hours later it was confirmed that he would continue with the Alpine hypercar squad in the World Endurance Championship for a second season in 2025.

But he’s not 100 per cent ready to stay goodbye to Formula 1, telling RTL: “My dream is my dream. The dream lives on in the moments when I have free time and can think about it.”

But is a dream that he has put on the backburner for his WEC commitments. “When I’m in the car,” he insisted. “I’m 100 per cent there. That means that when I’m in the WEC environment and racing, my thoughts are 100 per cent there – in the simulator, in the meeting, whatever.”

In has since been revealed that Schumacher could have remained a part of the Mercedes squad if he had wanted to, Motorsport-Total.com reporting that. but he decided against it in order to have a ‘reset year’ and focus on giving his ‘100 percent’ to the Alpine WEC programme.

And it seems even uncle Ralf, his champion of champions in his Formula 1 quest, admits the dream is over.

“On the other hand,” Ralf told the publication’s YouTube channel, “Formula 1 is very dynamic. You hear rumours that even [Jack] Doohan doesn’t have a real contract and only has a few races to spare.

“A new manufacturer (Audi in 2026, ed’s note) it can always be something. And of course, Mick still made a good business card.”

“But,” he added, “of course it won’t get any easier.”

But three years off of the Formula 1 grid?

As Marko put it last year to sport.de: “Formula 1 history is over for him. He should then concentrate on the long-distance races, where he was very successful, and do that. If he stays in motorsport, then he has to find something that he enjoys, but where he also has a chance of winning.”

Schumacher has the opportunity with Alpine to rebuild his motor racing career in the WEC and in doing so step out from his father’s shadow.

Read next: ‘We’ll go through fire’ – Inside Mercedes’ team culture with Toto Wolff’s ‘left-hand man’