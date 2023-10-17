Mick Schumacher will have a potential career-defining test on Tuesday as he climbs into the cockpit of an Alpine, not the Formula 1 car but the WEC prototype.

Dropped by Haas after the 2022 season and without a path back onto the grid, Schumacher admitted earlier this year that he had begun to look at a “Plan B”.

Although he ideally wanted to return to Formula 1, the German hoped his season with Mercedes as their reserve driver would pave the way, his options dwindled as teams confirmed their line-ups.

Mick Schumacher will test with Alpine at Jerez

Talk of Plan B had rumours swirling that the son of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher was in talks with Alpine, not about Formula 1, rather it was about a drive in the World Endurance Championship.

“It’s true that we’re talking with Mick about the possibility to race in our endurance programme with the A424,” Alpine interim team boss Bruno Famin revealed when asked about the rumours. “It would be a good opportunity for both parties I think.”

And according to Motorsport-Magazin.com progress is being made.

The publication reports Alpine have confirmed that Schumacher will test the French team’s WEC prototype, the A424, at the Jerez circuit on Tuesday.

But, it added, “although this is another indication that the former Haas driver will be racing at Le Mans and the WEC next year, it is far from a done deal. The driver line-up for Alpine’s two cars in their comeback season in the Hypercar class has not yet been determined.”

Should Schumacher sign with Alpine, he could also continue as Mercedes’ reserve driver next season, dovetailing that with his WEC commitments.

“Whatever programme he does decide, he can stay, if it is possible from the other side, with us as a reserve driver,” said Mercedes motorsport boss Toto Wolff.

As for Schumacher, he told ORF after they accidentally “officially” confirmed him as an Alpine WEC driver that nothing is set in stone.

Asked when it could be official, the driver replied: “It will probably take a little more time until then. But of course I have to look at my options and of course there are talks.”

