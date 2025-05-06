Mick Schumacher is reportedly ‘very much a candidate’ to make a comeback next season with Formula 1’s new 11th team, Cadillac F1.

Schumacher is one of several candidates linked to the American team’s second seat amid reports Sergio Perez is on the verge of being signed as their lead driver.

Is the F1 dream still alive for Mick Schumacher?

Schumacher has been away from the Formula 1 grid for the past three seasons after he was dropped by Haas at the end of a disappointing 2022 campaign.

Recording more big crashes than top-ten showings, then-Haas team boss Guenther Steiner opted not to renew his contract and instead signed the experienced Nico Hulkenberg.

Schumacher went on to join Mercedes as a reserve driver before returning to racing with Alpine, where he has spent the past two seasons contesting the World Endurance Championship.

He, however, has made it known that Formula is still his dream.

F1 contracts: Made to be broken?

“For me there is nothing better than Formula One, so my constant thoughts are about Formula One and that’s what I really want to do,” he told Divebomb.

“Obviously when I’m here at a race weekend, I’m here to work in WEC and that’s obviously what I focus on, but definitely my ultimate goal is to be back in a Formula One car.”

And it’s a dream, the Formula 1’s rumour mill, says may not be over despite his time away.

According to sport.de, Schumacher is ‘very much a candidate at the new US racing team Cadillac’ with the German holding ‘talks with the team officials’ when he attended the Miami Grand Prix.

Eagle-eyed fans noted Schumacher was present in Miami where the son of seven-time World Champion Michael Schumacher was spotted walking into the paddock with good friend and Haas F1 driver Esteban Ocon.

He reportedly later attended the Cadillac launch event after which he liked the team’s Instagram post that teased their F1 2026 livery and team kit.

One person who has championed Schumacher’s return is his uncle and former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher.

The six-time Grand Prix winner has often claimed that Schumacher wasn’t given a fair chance by Steiner and deserves the opportunity to show the Formula 1 paddock what he can do.

“Basically, he is a driver who has been in Formula 1 and has experience, but has also handled situations well,” he told Sky Deutschland.

“He didn’t have an easy time in Formula 1, but in the end it worked out really well.

“Now the switch to the WEC, where it also works very well, which is important. You need a driver with whom you can build something, who doesn’t crash and who is a team player.”

Meanwhile, former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone reckons having the Schumacher name back in Formula 1 would be good for the American market.

“If Michael had been by his side, Mick would be a regular driver in Formula 1 today,” he told F1 Insider.

“What speaks for him, the name Schumacher has even more charisma in the USA than in Europe. Formula 1 could continue to use this name.”

