Although Mick Schumacher wants to return to F1 next season, Hans-Joachim Stuck has warned him he risks a repeat of the “Guenther Steiner” story as Audi would be the “wrong place” for him.

Schumacher’s first, and so far only, foray into Formula 1 was with Haas, who he joined in 2021 and was the team’s standout rookie ahead of his team-mate Nikita Mazepin.

Guenther Steiner ‘destroyed’ Mick Schumacher claims Hans-Joachim Stuck

But the following year there was a notable change in attitude towards the German from then-Haas team boss Steiner, who criticised the driver when he crashes outweighed his points.

Schumacher spent the better half of the 2022 season listening to how Steiner was looking for his replacement. As such it came as no surprise when Haas announced on the eve of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that they would not renew his contract.

The late announcement meant the 2023 F1 grid was already complete and Schumacher was relegated to a reserve driver role with Mercedes.

Two years on, the 25-year-old has been linked to Sauber, who will be rebranded Audi in 2026, with reports claiming it’s a straight fight between Schumacher and Valtteri Bottas for the seat.

But given Sauber’s woeful performances this season where the team remains the only outfit without a point four races from the end of the championship, former German F1 driver Stuck has warned his compatriot that it would be the “wrong” choice.

Audi have the only free non-Red Bull seat for F1 2025

“For me, Mick would be in the wrong place at Audi,” Stuck told Eurosport. “The team needs time.

“In his first year there, he wouldn’t have had a chance. He has already been through this story once.”

Stuck fears joining Sauber could lead to another “Guenther Steiner” situation where it does more harm than good to the driver.

“The whole thing comes from Guenther Steiner. He destroyed Schumacher,” he added.

“To destroy a young man who is still gaining his first experiences through his lack of empathy and stupidity – that’s not acceptable. Steiner has harmed Schumacher his entire life.”

He believes Sauber would be the “wrong path” and would rather see him race for every other team, but not at Audi. Because he simply doesn’t find the same standard there that he would have at other teams.”

