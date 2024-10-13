Mika Hakkinen’s clear Bottas F1 career verdict as next flying Finn identified

Mika Hakkinen believes Valtteri Bottas will continue in Formula 1, and says Finland’s continuance in F1 is likely with a rising young driver.

Finland is currently represented by Valtteri Bottas in Formula 1, with the Sauber driver aiming to continue in the sport next year as deliberations between Audi and Sauber over their second driver’s identity continue.

Mika Hakkinen: Valtteri Bottas’ experience can’t be taken away

Sauber is in a transitionary period at present, with the influence of Audi increasing as the German manufacturer takes root ahead of its full takeover of the Hinwil-based squad after the F1 2025 season.

Nico Hulkenberg has already been signed as a driver for Sauber next year and will continue on as Audi begins, but a second driver isn’t yet confirmed.

With the driver market now almost fully wrapped up, Audi’s options aren’t in danger of slipping away – incumbent drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu are both possibilities, while Gabriel Bartoleto, Franco Colapinto, and Mick Schumacher have all been linked with the vacant seat.

Of these five drivers, Bottas is by far and away the most experienced – he’s also the only one to boast pole positions and race wins, and two-time F1 World Champion Mika Hakkinen believes this experience makes him the most attractive proposition for Audi.

“I still see a very strong possibility that Valtteri’s F1 career will continue. But that remains to be seen,” Hakkinen said at an event for Unibet in Estonia, as quoted by Ilta Sanomat.

“Experience is one thing that no one can take away from him.”

Bottas has expressed confidence that he will remain in F1 next year, confirming he has not lined up a contingency plan for if F1 doesn’t work out. But the Finn has had an anonymous season with Sauber since the ending of the Alfa Romeo partnership after 2023, and is closing in on finishing the F1 2024 season without a point.

Bottaas has had to restart negotiations over his future with the team following the recent shake-up in management as Andreas Seidl and Oliver Hoffmann departed – former Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto has taken over, while Red Bull’s Jonathan Wheatley will join during next season ahead of Audi’s full arrival.

“I have said before that Valtteri is a super-talented driver,” Hakkinen said.

“The team bosses like the way he works. He’s really dedicated to his job and doesn’t complain much.

“Well… now you can complain!” he joked, given the lack of competitiveness of the Sauber.

Should Bottas fail to secure the seat, F1 2025 will mark the first season in 35 years without a Finn on the grid. Since September 1989, there has been at least one Finn on the grid at every race – JJ Lehto was joined by Hakkinen in 1991, who stayed on the grid until the end of 2001, overlapping with Mika Salo.

In 2001, Kimi Raikkonen joined the grid until the end of 2021, while Heikki Kovalainen and Bottas also began their careers in F1.

It’s a long and proud history of Finnish participation in Formula 1 and, indeed, aside from 1987 and ’88, Finland can look back even further as Keke Rosberg joined the grid in 1978 to race until 1986.

But the unbroken 35-year stretch could fall next season, if Bottas doesn’t appear. However, Hakkinen believes the future is still bright for the country’s interest in the sport.

“It’s an unimaginable hegemony,” Hakkinen said.

“I don’t know if I’m worried. Not about that. Of course, it’s bad for business.

“I think that TV viewership will drop quite a lot and interest in the sport will automatically drop. In that sense it’s bad. But it won’t change the world if there is no Finn in F1.

“There are kart drivers who are super fast. They can handle the pressure and they are fast. There is really no problem other than the same old story of money.”

Ferrari’s recent signing to its driver academy, Tuukka Taponen, is perhaps the leading light in the junior categories, with the Finn set to race in Formula 3 next year.

“Tuukka is certainly a positive candidate for F1,” Hakkinen said.

“The doors are wide open for him!”

