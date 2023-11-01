Mike Elliott reveals next step after quitting top job at Mercedes F1 team

Mike Elliott says he will take time to pause and “take stock” before deciding on his next venture after departing Mercedes.

The 49-year-old’s departure from the Silver Arrows was announced on Tuesday with Elliott having spent 11 years with the team.

Such experience would no doubt make him a wanted man in the paddock, but Elliott is not jumping into anything just yet.

Mike Elliott taking time to consider next move after Mercedes exit

The announcement on Tuesday meant Elliott moved into a period of gardening leave, common amongst many senior individuals in a company and not just in the F1 industry, meaning that even if he does have another job lined up, it will be a while before he can start it.

But judging from his statement following his departure, it would suggest he does not have anything in the works just yet and will spend time with his family before pondering his next move.

“I have decided that now is the right time to make my next step beyond Mercedes – first to pause and take stock, after 23 years of working flat-out in this sport, and then to find my next challenge,” he said. “I would like to thank my team-mates for a fantastic 12 seasons together and wish them every success for the years to come.”

PlanetF1.com recommends

Revealed: The F1 2023 World Championship standings without Red Bull

F1 records: The drivers with the longest points-scoring streaks in history

Elliott departed as chief technical officer having swapped roles with James Allison earlier in the year. Elliott has largely been blamed for the wrong choices Mercedes made for the 2022 car which saw them go from title-winners to also rans.

But regardless of how it ended, Elliott will be remembered for contributing to Mercedes’ unprecedented run of dominance.

“It has been one of the great privileges of my career to be part of this Mercedes team,” he said. “During my time, I have seen it grow from a group of people pulling together to win races, then a first championship, to winning a record eight consecutive Constructors Championships. – and I am proud to have made my contribution to that journey.

“Although the last two seasons have not seen us winning races in the manner we aspire to, they have tested us in many other ways – and forced us to question our fundamental assumptions about how we deliver performance. During the past six months, I have enjoyed developing the technical strategy that we hope can provide the foundations of the team’s next cycle of success.”

Read next: The ultimate deciding factor that will determine Aston Martin’s success