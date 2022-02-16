New Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack does not believe that his former employer BMW are interested in an F1 return.

BMW has been involved in Formula 1 previously in various capacities, most notably as an engine supplier to Williams between 2000-2005, before then buying the Sauber team to form BMW Sauber, which ran in Formula 1 from 2006-2009.

Since then the German manufacturer has been absent from the series, but could the upcoming engine regulation changes lure them back to Formula 1?

From 2026 Formula 1 plans to introduce the next generation of power units, which will feature a greater dependence on electrical power, while the internal combustion engine is expected to be powered by a fully-sustainable biofuel which Formula 1 is in the process of developing.

It is already well publicised that Porsche and Audi of the Volkswagen Group have been involved in the engine talks, so are these 2026 power units of interest to BMW also?

Krack, who worked with the BMW Sauber team in Formula 1 as chief engineer, later working his way up through the ranks in BMW’s motorsport programmes, explained that the German company always has an eye on what is happening in Formula 1.

But, he does not believe that returning is currently on the agenda.

BMW Sauber Seb was something truly special.. It wasn’t long until he would claim his maiden Grand Prix win at the exact same track and we were about to witness greatness 🤩 pic.twitter.com/MHgj2Z9e2s — auz (@purplesectorz) February 8, 2022

Asked by Auto Bild if the 2026 power units are attracting BMW back to F1, Krack replied: “BMW is always looking at what’s happening in Formula 1.

“But I don’t think that’s an issue at the moment.”

At Aston Martin Krack will re-unite with four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel, the pair having worked together at BMW Sauber during the very early stages of Vettel’s career.

Vettel has already predicted that Krack’s arrival will be a boost for the team, believing that his attitude and experience will benefit Aston Martin greatly.

Krack would confirm that he has a “good relationship” with Vettel, but whether the 34-year-old put a good word in for him or not, he is not so sure.

“I don’t know, I wasn’t there,” said Krack with a smile when asked if Vettel had played a part in him being offered the job.

“You have to ask him that yourself.”

Krack replaced Otmar Szafnauer who departed his role as team boss at Aston Martin following the conclusion of the 2021 season.