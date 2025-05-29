Campaigning for the role of FIA president, set to be voted upon later this year, has accelerated with a number of affiliated clubs confirming their support for the incumbent president.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem is seeking re-election for a second term as the head of motorsport’s world governing body with Carlos Sainz Snr thus far unofficially emerging as his most likely potential rival candidate.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s chances of earning another term as FIA president have increased significantly

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

PlanetF1.com has obtained a copy of a letters of support for Mohammed Ben Sulayem from an array of member clubs from across several regions.

The letter includes signatures from Fabiana Ecclestone, who is FIA vice-president for sport and wife of the Formula 1’s former commercial boss, Bernie Ecclestone.

“We are all acutely aware of the catastrophic financial situation you inherited,” it states.

“Without the decisive and bold actions you took from day one, the very future of the FIA would have been at risk.

“The turnaround achieved in less than four years is nothing short of extraordinary, especially when coupled with the implementation of professional management systems that you deployed in parallel.”

In total, 36 clubs have put their names on the document which crucially encourages Ben Sulayem’s in his quest for re-election.

“We understand that four years is a short time to complete the ambitious reforms you have initiated,” it notes.

“Therefore, we strongly encourage you to seek re-election at the upcoming AGA, so that you may continue the important work you have started, with our full support.”

Taking to social media in response, Ben Sulayem was grateful for the support.

“I am deeply grateful for the support I’ve received from the Members across Regions III and IV,” he posted on Instagram.

“It is a privilege to be part of such a dedicated global community as we work together to expand and elevate motorsport around the world.

“While we have made significant progress, our journey is far from over. Together we will continue to deliver a stronger FIA we can each be proud of.”

Support from the Americas was not isolated with the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region also in support of Ben Sulayem continuing.

“Under your stewardship, the FIA has witnessed substantial reforms and significant progress across both mobility and motorsport,” read the letter, signed by 14 clubs from the region.

“Your commitment to transparency, governance, sustainability, and global inclusivity has elevated the role and relevance of the FIA on the world stage.

“Your vision has helped bridge gaps, inspire unity, and empower regions like ours to contribute more meaningfully to the global FIA mission.

“We are proud to stand behind a leader from our region who has shown integrity, innovation, and courage in driving positive change on the world stage.

“In light of your achievements and the strong momentum you have built, we, the MENA FIA clubs, off you our full support. We firmly encourage you to seek reelection for a second term as President of the FIA, confident that your continued leadership will further strengthen and modernize the organization for the benefit of all its members and stakeholders.”

There was a similar letter of support from the ‘Sport’ clubs in the MENA region, adding a further seven votes of support to Ben Sulayem’s efforts for a public total of 57 with more expected to announce their support in the near future.

The process for electing the FIA president, set to be voted upon at the general assembly in Uzbekistan in December, is outlined in the organisation’s statutes.

Each presidential candidate must nominate a plate of individuals in other roles, including president of the senate, a deputy president, among a host of others.

It’s a significant list that requires representation and support globally.

With the Americas throwing its support behind Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the odds of a successful campaign against the current president have shortened dramatically.

That’s underscored with expected support elsewhere, significantly reducing the number of votes available for any potentially challenger.

Officially, no contender has been nominated.

Carlos Sainz Snr has been flagged as a potential candidate though the 61-year-old Spaniard has not yet acknowledged or confirmed his interest in pursuing the role.

Meanwhile, David Richards is a known detractor of the current leadership.

However, at 72, the chairman of Motorsport UK and former Benetton team principal would be deemed too old to run as Article 8.2 of the FIA statute states:

‘…the President of the FIA, the President of the Senate, the Deputy President for Automobile Mobility and Tourism and the Deputy President for Sport must be under 70 years of age on the day of the election (or of the re-election).’

At 63, Ben Sulayen is well under that threshold, as he will be should he opt to stand for a third term; the maximum permitted under the FIA’s own rules.

