FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has launched a scathing attack on what he perceives as “unfair” criticism from the British media, even bringing the British Grand Prix’s sponsorship into his argument.

Ben Sulayem has been attending the Dakar Rally when he reportedly out of nowhere fired on the media.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem fires on British media

“Three years of critics against me,” he said as per Motorsport.com. “Do I care? Was I elected to listen to the media? No.

“I like the good media, the positive media and maybe I make a mistake, and you can come and criticise me in an objective way.”

Pressed on his comments about being treated unfairly, the 63-year-old brought the British Grand Prix into his argument as he accused the British media of being against not only him but Saudi Arabia.

“Unfair,” he said. “But the world is unfair. Saudi Arabia has reinvested a lot.

“You look at some of the British media and they go against Saudi Arabia or me.

“But one thing I would say, go on and see the British Grand Prix. Is it the British Grand Prix? No, it is the Qatar Airways British Grand Prix. Please, you remove the budget, you remove the money.”

Go deeper: The FIA and how it oversees F1

👉 FIA explained: What does it stand for and how does it govern F1?

👉 Who is Mohammed Ben Sulayem? Everything you need to know about the FIA president

It’s not the first time Ben Sulayem has taken a shot at the media.

Last year the FIA president was investigated, and cleared, for allegedly interferring in a Formula 1 race result before F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff filed a criminal case against the FIA regarding an investigation into her and her husband, Toto Wolff.

Going on to bookend 2024, Ben Sulayem then courted controversy when he clamped down on the drivers swearing, saying “we have to differentiate between our sport – motorsport – and rap music, we’re not rappers”.

His ban was criticised by the drivers and other F1 personalties with the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association hitting back in a strongly-worded statedment.

“We urge the FIA President to also consider his own tone and language when talking to our member drivers, or indeed about them, whether in a public forum or otherwise,” they said.

And in a year of accusations of bias, many of those coming from Max Verstappen’s camp, Ben Sulayem claimed he too was being unfairly targetted.

“I respect Max because I’m a driver,” he told Motorsport.com. “I was a champion and I respect winners and champions.

“I see he had his share [of mistreatment], but let’s talk about me. If you look at the British media and what they did to me… For God’s sake, they convicted me.

“They didn’t accuse me [of anything], but they keep on [going]. And do I care? No. Why? Because what are they after? They are after selling and getting more coverage for them[selves]. Of course, yes. But they have no power over me and over the FIA.

“With due respect to the British media or any other media, they don’t have a vote. We are an independent, democratic federation. It’s the world of membership that elected me. The power is with the General Assembly, not with them.

“And you know what? Can we just stop this nonsense and go back to business and do what is better for the sport? If you can? I’m asking. If they [the media] don’t want to do that, it’s up to them.

“But life goes on. You know what they did to me? They made me stronger. I’m more careful now and more wise. And I have the support [of the member clubs]. And if and when the members decide that it’s time to change me as president, it’s their call.

“At the end of the day, who put me there? It’s the General Assembly, it’s the members. I’m very, very clear with this. And if they don’t like it, it’s up to them.”

“But I don’t go back to anyone, I don’t answer very much of you [members of the media] and I don’t retaliate. Why? Because I don’t have the time. I’m so busy answering what the members want and what motorsport wants.”

Read next: Christian Horner issues statement over Red Bull, Honda split after ‘doubts’ cast