FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has signaled openness to a potential Chinese team joining Formula 1, revealing “talks” have been held.

With Cadillac arriving on the grid next year after the FIA’s opening of an Expression of Interest (EOI) process in 2023, President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has opened up on the possibility of a 12th team.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem: F1 needs more teams than races

Cadillac’s arrival, a bid which began life as an F1 branch of the Andretti Autosport empire, will be the first time Formula 1 has more than 10 teams on the grid, but Ben Sulayem has indicated the process to onboard a potential 12th could begin in the near future.

Whispers of a potential entry of a Chinese manufacturer, as the country’s automotive sector has rapidly grown in recent years, have long surrounded Formula 1.

Asked about the possibility of a Chinese entry, Ben Sulayem revealed he’s willing to begin an EOI process again, as he’s in favour of more teams than adding on more races to the already packed calendar.

“Talks,” he said of the potential as he spoke to a small group of select media, including PlanetF1.com.

“I still feel that we need more teams [rather] than more races.

“The drivers are coming to me and saying, ‘Please, no more races’.

“When we opened the Expression of Interest [in 2023], what was the outcome based on? Due process, competency framework, and without looking at which company it was, as long as it fulfilled the regulations and the application of the FIA.

“We have an 11th team. I believe we should look into the performance of the 11th team, and then, if there is a Chinese [bid], and I will speak on behalf of them now in front of you, they [FOM] will agree to that, because it is about sustaining the business.”

The process of onboarding Cadillac was far from straightforward as, following approval from the FIA, the Andretti entry hit a roadblock as the commercial rights holder FOM, as well as many of the current F1 teams, were reluctant to allow admission.

The reason for this was largely down to the dilution of prize money as the pot now stretches across 11 teams; dilution which will only increase with a 12th team.

It’s for this reason that Cadillac was forced to pay a $450 million anti-dilution fee for entry. Ben Sulayem said he believes the arrival of a Chinese prospect would only likely further boost the value of F1, particularly with growth in a huge region of the world such as Asia.

“If there is a team from China, let’s say, and FOM approved it, and I am 100 per cent they will approve it, wouldn’t it make more money with China coming in? I believe, yes,” Ben Sulayem said.

“Do we have to fill up [the grid] with a 12th team for the sake of filling up [the grid] with a 12th team? No. It will be the right team.

“I am here as a sportsman, and I’d like to keep the spirit of the sport.

“Of course, they will have to say, ‘Oh, it’s a piece of cake, and now it’s been divided into 11.’ Yes, I see the point. But the revenue is getting bigger.

“The time will come when we feel it right to open an Expression of Interest.

“We are not here to upset the other teams, but it won’t be just for the sake of doing it. It has to be worth it.

“For us, the [12th] team has to add value to sustaining the business of Formula 1, and the business of Formula 1 is not about the income, it’s about the longevity of the championship itself.”

