It has been a busy day of F1 news in the wake of the British Grand Prix, with Lando Norris having taken a home victory on Sunday.

Chief among which, our own Thomas Maher was among a select group to sit down with FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, in which he spelled out his hopes for Formula 1 to return to naturally-aspirated V8 engines.

F1 news: Ben Sulayem’s F1 engine update in ‘right way forward’ verdict

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said he is “very optimistic” about Formula 1 returning to naturally-aspirated engines in future, with cost and sound implications taken into account.

“The V8… is it happening?” he said during a round-table discussion with select media, including PlanetF1.com.

“Yes, with the team now, I’m very optimistic, happy about it, and supportive.

“It is the right thing to do. It is the right thing to do to sustain the business.”

Read an in-depth chat with the FIA President below.

Vasseur responds to Hamilton’s ‘most difficult car’ claim

Lewis Hamilton said his Ferrari was “the most difficult car I’ve driven around here” at Silverstone after the race on Sunday, but team principal Fred Vasseur felt his assessment of the car being “very snappy” was not always the case.

“I think Max did the same,” Vasseur said with a smile to media including PlanetF1.com after the race, referencing Verstappen’s own complaints about his Red Bull during the British Grand Prix.

“I didn’t have time to discuss with Lewis about the balance, but I think from the car, and he said this in the radio, ‘very snappy’, but it was not always true.”

The Cooldown Lap: What you may have missed from Silverstone

For any of the British Grand Prix action you may have missed, alongside some of the key moments from the weekend, look no further than our new feature, the Cooldown Lap.

Our US Editor, Elizabeth Blackstock, took note of all the goings-on from the weekend at Silverstone to provide a look at the British Grand Prix through a different lens.

How did Nico Hulkenberg go from P19 to P3?

We’ve run the numbers to see how Nico Hulkenberg took his Sauber from the back row of the grid to a podium on Sunday.

Suffice to say, Hulkenberg’s first career podium in Formula 1 went down extremely well in the paddock, and we’ve taken a closer look at just how he managed it.

Wolff confirms Bottas Alpine talks

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has confirmed he has spoken to Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore about potentially allowing Valtteri Bottas to head to the team.

Currently a Mercedes reserve, rumours around Alpine’s driver line-up persist, and Bottas confirmed himself he has spoken with them about a potential move.

Asked if he had spoken with Briatore about his driver heading over to Alpine, Wolff replied: “A few times, actually.

“I saw him today and we talked about Valtteri. It seems that the interest in Valtteri is increasing even more.

“He deserves that seat. If someone grabs him as a race driver, we’ll let him go. Of course, with a tear in the corner of our eye.”

