Incumbent FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has moved one step closer to a second term after the sporting governing body confirmed he was the only candidate eligible to stand in this winter’s elections.

Ben Sulayem had been expected to face opposition for the presidency but a loophole in the rules has meant he is the only one legally able to run.

After taking over in 2022, former rally driver Ben Sulayem has had plenty of critics following a number of controversial actions.

Some of those critics announced their intention to run against Ben Sulayem in the upcoming election due to be held on December 12 but FIA rules have meant none of them are eligible.

FIA elections require a candidate to submit a president list including one representative from each of the six FIA global regions. As it stands, there is only one eligible name for South America, Fabiana Ecclestone, and Bernie Ecclestone’s ex-wife has already pledged her support to Ben Sulayem.

That loophole has now been confirmed with the FIA publishing the list of eligible candidates and Ben Sulayem is the only name included.

The list has confirmed that the likes of Tim Mayer and Laura Villars will be unable to oppose the 64-year-old Emirati who will now be re-elected in December.

Villars has taken the matter to court and filed a lawsuit against the FIA in the Judicial Court of Paris. The court is expected to present a ruling on December 3.

“I have twice tried to open a constructive dialogue with the FIA on essential matters such as internal democracy and the transparency of electoral rules,” Villars said in a statement issued to PlanetF1.com.

“The responses received were not up to the challenge. I am not acting against the FIA. I am acting to protect it. Democracy is not a threat to the FIA; it is its strength.”

Mayer has been openly critical of Ben Sulayem and is understood to also be pursuing the matter, but through the FIA’s own channels.

What comes once the court ruling has been issued remains unclear.

The FIA is poised to vote on who will lead the organisation at its General Assembly in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on December 12th.

