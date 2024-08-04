Monaco collision ‘the visible part of the iceberg’ in Esteban Ocon-Alpine split

Departing Alpine team boss Bruno Famin admits Esteban Ocon’s clash with Pierre Gasly at the Monaco Grand Prix was “the evidence” that it was time for a change for both parties.

Ocon courted controversy at the Monaco Grand Prix when he divebombed his team-mate on the opening lap of the street race, crashing into Gasly and causing race-ending damage to his own A524.

Esteban Ocon v Alpine: It was the visible part of the iceberg, Monaco

Team boss Famin was notably fuming and spoke to the French media of “consequences”, leading to speculation Ocon could be sidelined for a race weekend.

But while that did not come to pass, the team announced the week after Monaco that Ocon would be leaving the team at the end of the season.

Famin says it was time.

He told the Beyond The Grid podcast: “I think it was time. It’s always a case by case.

“I think it was the right time for both parties to split. I’m quite happy we are splitting with a very good relationship. There is no clash, no problem… I’m sure we are going to talk about Monaco.”

But pressed on the ‘public perception’ that because of Monaco all may not be well between the Frenchman and his soon-to-be-former team, the 62-year-old replied: “It was the visible part of the iceberg, Monaco. It was the evidence that it was time to change for both parties.

“We need dynamic in the team, we need to change instability, the movement, and you cannot be so stable like that. You need to bring new ways, new ideas. A new driver would bring new things.

“And same thing for him, having a different environment will enable him to improve certain things. I’m 100 per cent sure it would be good for everybody, for him as well.

“In fact it’s a bit of a paradox. But since we decided to split our ways, maybe the relationship is more calm.

“I’m very happy that a few years ago, we have been able to deliver a winning car in Hungary ’21 [Ocon won the race]. It was a very good moment. I would have loved to be with his family there for that.

“But yeah, I think the relationship is good.”

What’s next for Esteban Ocon and Alpine after their split?

Bruno Famin on ‘useless to be rude’ Monaco chats

The Frenchman also revealed a few details about his conversation with Ocon after Monaco after it was pointed out he was clearly fuming in the immediate aftermath of the Grand Prix.

But when it came to speaking to Ocon, he was not rude as he feels when something important needs to be said, being rude defeats the purpose.

“To me it’s totally useless to be rude,” he explained.

“We had a chat with Esteban of course after Monaco this year. As we had a chat with both of them after Japan last year and you know when the story of swapping positions,” he said.

“To me the way to talk to say it’s good, it’s not good, to say the things I think are important to take on, it’s useless to be rude.

“You mentioned you saw I was upset. Normally I don’t have anything to add, people see my face and know if I’m happy or not happy. And that’s enough.

“After we needed to discuss what happened to make sure it won’t happen again and do the best for the future, and the things we need to do together.”

Alpine have yet to confirm who will replace Ocon next season with reserve driver Jack Doohan said to be on the verge of being announced.

That means Alpine will no longer have an all-French driver, but that’s not important to Famin.

“I’m quite sure that we don’t have a different set-up than the other teams,” he said. “Everybody knows the main competitor for a driver is his team-mate and there was a lot of noise about Ocon versus Gasly and Gasly versus Ocon.

“But I’m sure that in all the teams it’s the same kind of situation. Look on the track what’s happened, Russell versus Hamilton, Leclerc versus Sainz. I think they’re all racers. they’re all fighters, they want to beat their team-mate. This is just normal.

“Since Pierre joined the team at the start of ’23 there’s been no specific problem due to that. As for the two of them being French, I think to me it’s much better because when I talk to them I’m much more comfortable speaking in French.

“Except that it doesn’t really matter to have a French, British driver or whatever the nationality – we need the guy who would bring the best to the team.”

