Monaco organisers deny cancellation reports

The Monaco Grand Prix will go ahead in May as scheduled, that is according to the race’s organisers.

Last week reports emerged claiming that Formula 1 could lose three grands prix due to the ongoing pandemic with Monaco and Baku both needing a 10-week lead up time to prepare for their street races while Canada was in doubt.

The Automobile Club de Monaco has denied that its F1 race, as well as its Historic Grand Prix and Formula E event, are being cancelled.

The club said on Twitter: “Despite the latest rumours circulating on certain websites and social media, the ACM can confirm that the Monaco GP will take place from 20-23 May 2021.

“The ACM also confirms the Grand Prix Monaco Historique (23-25 April 2021) and the Monaco E Prix (8 May 2021).”

Last season all three races were dropped from the schedule as it was reduced to just 17 events as one by one countries confirmed that their grands prix could not take place.

This year, though, Formula 1 is hoping for a full calendar with Monaco scheduled as round five, two weeks before the Azerbaijan GP which will be followed by Canada.

Formula 1 has already rubbished the reports, adamant all three races will take place as scheduled.

An F1 spokesman told PlanetF1: “We have set out the details of the revised 2021 calendar and there are no other changes. The suggestion street races will not take place are completely wrong.”

Formula 1 has already lost the Chinese Grand Prix while the season-opening Australia race was pushed back to November.

The sport will instead kick off the season in Bahrain on March 28.

The new provisional calendar for the 2021 season is as follows:

28 March – Bahrain (Sakhir)

18 April – Italy (Imola*)

2 May – TBC

9 May – Spain (Barcelona)

23 May – Monaco (Monaco)

6 June – Azerbaijan (Baku)

13 June – Canada (Montreal)

27 June – France (Le Castellet)

4 July – Austria (Spielberg)

18 July – United Kingdom (Silverstone)

1 August – Hungary (Budapest)

29 August – Belgium (Spa)

5 September – Netherlands (Zandvoort)

12 September – Italy (Monza)

26 September – Russia (Sochi)

3 October – Singapore (Singapore)

10 October – Japan (Suzuka)

24 October – USA (Austin)

31 October – Mexico (Mexico City)

7 November – Brazil (Sao Paulo)

21 November – Australia (Melbourne*)

5 December – Saudi Arabia (Jeddah**)

12 December – Abu Dhabi (Yas Island)

*Revisions to calendar are subject to World Motor Sport Council approval

**Subject to circuit homologation

