Michel Boeri, president of the Automobile Club de Monaco, predicts only “two or three Grands Prix” will remain in Europe over time, such is the demand for Formula 1 from elsewhere.

The Monaco Grand Prix recently agreed a six-year contract extension with Formula 1 to remain on the calendar until at least 2031, but F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali recently revealed news was imminent on races rotating on a biannual basis due to calendar demand.

Monaco GP boss predicts ‘two or three’ European F1 races in future

Boeri confirmed that the Monaco Grand Prix, divisive in the modern day for its lack of overtaking opportunities but held up as the ‘crown jewel’ of Formula 1 given its historic status and driving challenge, will not be one of the races to alternate on the calendar as part of its latest deal.

Domenicali has spoken about interest from potential host nations in Africa, alongside further interest in expanding in Asia and renewed interest in bringing the sport back to Argentina, following the early success of Franco Colapinto at Williams.

With the sport keen to limit its races to 24 per year, the traditional ‘heartland’ of European races is where Formula 1 has spoken of looking to rotate rounds – with 10 of the 24 races next season, including Azerbaijan, classified as European.

What might the future Formula 1 calendar look like?

👉 F1 circuit contracts: What is the current contract status of every track on the calendar?

👉 Ranked: The European F1 races most at risk of calendar rotation

Over time, however, the ACM president believes this number will reduce greatly, with the sport heading further afield.

“Compared to the other European Grands Prix, we have a few small advantages, but above all, there is no alternation,” Boeri revealed to Monaco Info of the Principality’s latest deal.

“We’ll be here every year. Not only are many European Grands Prix going to disappear, but those that remain will alternate. I think that with the current demand for F1, there will only be two or three Grands Prix left in Europe, with interest shifting to China and other continents.”

He revealed the talks to renew Monaco’s place on the calendar were a lengthy process, but not due to the agreement that Formula 1 was looking to strike, but because of the bureaucracy that followed afterwards.

“The negotiations lasted at least six months,” he revealed.

“The problem was that as soon as we had a verbal agreement, we had to finalise it with a 60-70 page contract, drawn up by American lawyers, and there wasn’t a fly in the ointment.

“It was a legal battle that went beyond the little run-ins we may have had with Stefano Domenicali, who was defending interests that weren’t mine. Now we have to look to the future, and our successors will have plenty of time to adapt and get up to speed.”

Read next: David Coulthard hits back at ‘bias’ claims with ‘facts don’t lie’ Tesco-based response