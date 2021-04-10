Reports state the Monaco Grand Prix will go ahead this year with spectators in attendance – and there will also be a stand for Charles Leclerc fans.

The health pandemic caused the 2020 Monaco GP to be cancelled, which meant the event did not feature on the Formula 1 calendar for the first time since 1954.

Monaco faces particular challenges as a street circuit for the layout consists of public roads and temporary stands, which means more time is needed to prepare the venue – something which the uncertainty of the pandemic does not help.

But according to a report from Motorsport.com, the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix will go ahead with fans allowed to attend.

Work on the circuit has been moving at full speed for several weeks now, while the report adds that “all of the stands that characterise the Monegasque track are nearing completion”.

The report states a ‘checkerboard’ arrangement of spectators is in place for the event, so the seat next to each spectator will be kept free, allowing “a number of spectators between 40% and 50% of the total capacity”.

Check all the latest 2021 teamwear via the official Formula 1 store

Speaking of stands, Motorsport.com also revealed that organisers of the Monaco Grand Prix reached out to Ferrari’s Monegasque driver Leclerc for a special fan experience.

He accepted, and so the K stand will be where Leclerc’s fans shall gather, and they will receive a signed cap and T-shirt, a Ferrari bag, the official programme and various gadgets throughout the Monaco Grand Prix race weekend.

On top of that, the report states Leclerc is also set to do a Zoom call with the fans through a link they will access through their phones.

The stand is located “near the Tobacconist curve, which guarantees excellent visibility from the exit of the Porto variant to the first chicane of the swimming pool”.

Five hundred tickets will be on sale, but as expected they will not come cheap. They will cost 800 euros.

For those searching for a more affordable option, general tickets are now on sale for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix. Our Monaco Grand Prix circuit guide has all the information on the best outlets.

Follow us on Twitter @Planet_F1, like our Facebook page and join us on Instagram!