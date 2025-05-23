Charles Leclerc’s Monaco curse struck early in FP1 at his home race as he rear-ended Lance Stroll in a mistake from the Aston Martin driver.

But back on track after a red flag and quickest overall ahead of Max Verstappen, he’ll be hoping that was it for his Monaco curse.

Charles Leclerc sets the pace in FP1 in Monaco

The drivers lined up at the end of the pit lane, ready for FP1 for the Monaco Grand Prix – and the widely expected red flag.

As they began their preparations for a weekend with a little difference, the FIA trialling a mandatory two-stopper, Charles Leclerc‘s home race weekend began with a trip down an escape road, Lewis Hamilton went quickest, and Max Verstappen found himself caught out by traffic.

Leclerc’s troubles continued as he made his way back to the pit lane with a broken front wing, the front left scrapping on the tarmac. His SF-25 had to be fitted with a new nose, and the floor was also damaged.

Leclerc rear-ended Lance Stroll when the Aston Martin pulled over to let another car through only to return to the racing line, pulling in front of a charging Leclerc.

Aston Martin: “And Leclerc is there…”

*crash*

Stroll: “I just felt Leclerc crash into the back of me. I didn’t hear you.”

The red flags were out as marshals cleared the debris, with Race Control announcing the stewards would look into the incident after FP1.

Hamilton was P1 with a 1:14.5, 0.155s ahead of Verstappen, with Oscar Piastri third, a further 0.011s down.

The green light was on after a four-minute delay, but without Stroll and Leclerc joining the action. Leclerc wasn’t sidelined for long with a new floor and nose on his SF-25, however, Stroll’s session was over.

‘Lance’s FP1 session ends early due to rear suspension damage and a gearbox change following the contact with Charles Leclerc,’ the team said in a statement.

Lando Norris was millimetre perfect against the barriers on his way to a 1:13.6, Piastri P2 and Leclerc up to third on his first flying lap on the soft Pirellis.

McLaren and Ferrari had the better pace in the first half of the session, Norris P1 ahead of Hamilton, Leclerc and Piastri, Verstappen was a further half a second down.

Liam Lawson reported the smell of brakes, Verstappen and Bortoleto were noted for the latter impeding the reigning World Champion, “Beep me, mate!”, and Carlos Sainz got involved in the fight for a top spot, and then reversed his way of the escape road at St Devote

Leclerc complained about “oversteer” and “understeer” depending the corner, and then went quickest with a 1:11.9 while Norris also visited the St Devote escape road. Isack Hadjar clipped the barrier at the Swimming Pool and pitted for Racing Bulls to have a look at his car.

Back in the pits with 15 minutes to go, Leclerc reported that his front left was “gone” and that he believed there was “something wrong with the car”. He was P1, three-tenths up on Norris.

Hamilton went airborne, after clipping the barrier and going straight over the chicane. “I’ve just gone completely over the kerb,” he said.

The session ended with Leclerc quickest of all, 0.163s up on Verstappen with Norris third.

Monaco GP FP1 times

1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:11.964

2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.163

3 Lando Norris McLaren +0.326

4 Alexander Albon Williams +0.350

5 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.378

6 George Russell Mercedes +0.518

7 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.570

8 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.705

9 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.726

10 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.763

11 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.801

12 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +1.015

13 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.223

14 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull Racing +1.268

15 Oliver Bearman Haas F1 Team +1.365

16 Esteban Ocon Haas F1 Team +1.430

17 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.465

18 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.506

19 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.873

20 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +3.671

