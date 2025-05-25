Lando Norris beat Charles Leclerc to the Monaco Grand Prix victory in a race of strategy, questionable team tactics and frustration for those who fell foul of it.

But while the end result meant a closer title fight with Norris moving to within three points of Oscar Piastri in the Drivers’ standings, Formula 1 has big questions to answer.

Lando Norris wins as F1 rules fail

Lining up on the grid for a mandatory two-stop Monaco Grand Prix, Lando Norris was on pole position with the grid featuring all three Pirelli compounds, including soft tyres for Yuki Tsunoda.

Quick off the line, Charles Leclerc got a run on Norris and pulled alongside with Norris suffering a huge lock-up as he held his line into Turn 1 to keep Leclerc at bay, while Oscar Piastri didn’t have the best getaway but still managed to stay ahead of Max Verstappen.

Gabriel Bortoleto went nose-first into the barrier at Portier, crowded into the barrier by Kimi Antonelli. He found reserve and rejoined the action to head to the pits for repairs. Also in the pits were Yuki Tsunoda, Pierre Gasly and Oliver Bearman for their first of two pit stops. The VSC was out, neutralising the race.

The VSC was cleared on lap 4, and the race was back on with Norris pulling a second clear of Leclerc, who quickly dropped Piastri by four seconds.

Lap 9, the top ten were running as they were on the grid when Gasly crashed his Alpine as he tried to pass Tsunoda. Gasly locked the rear axle and couldn’t slow down, slamming into the back of Tsunoda’s car as they exited the tunnel.

The car had huge front left damage, but Gasly limped back to the pits. But without brakes, his Alpine mechanics had to stop the car. Tsunoda continued.

Verstappen tried to challenge Piastri, and decried the McLaren driver blocking off. They were, however, under yellows at the time.

Isack Hadjar was the first of the top ten to pit, bolting on a set of soft Pirellis and coming out P8 ahead of his team-mate Liam Lawson. Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon were the next in and came out behind Hadjar, who was leading a DRS train that included a frustrated Alonso who yelled at Aston Martin: “I can’t push now!” Hamilton was in on lap 19 and leapfrogged Hadjar and Alonso.

Interestingly, Hadjar, who had his team-mate Lawson help him by making a gap, Oliver Bearman and Lance Stroll all made their mandatory second pit stops before lap 20.

Norris pitted from the lead on lap 20 with Piastri in the next lap, but a slow stop cost him at least a second. Leclerc followed the McLarens in, and returned to the action still in a papaya sandwich.

As the team games continued, George Russell, in 12th place, told Mercedes that Carlos Sainz ahead of him was backing off. Three seconds was Mercedes’ response. Albon was able to pit and come out ahead of Sainz.

Verstappen’s first pit stop elevated Norris back into the lead ahead of Leclerc, Piastri and the reigning F1 World Champion. As the leaders caught traffic, Leclerc called it a “joke” as even with the blue flags, they – including the Mercedes team-mates – were slow to move over.

Halfway through the race, Norris led by six seconds ahead of Leclerc, who was seven ahead of Piastri with Verstappen a further three of the pace. Hamilton, Alonso, Hadjar, Ocon, Lawson and Albon were running in the points.

And then Alonso, the “unluckiest” man in Formula 1, retired his car. “Smoke!” Aston Martin revealed: “Fernando’s car was managing a PU issue, which led to the retirement. We are investigating the issue.”

Lawson and Albon made their second stops while Sainz and the two Mercedes team-mates had yet to even make one, the trio running ninth, 11th and 12th. Piastri was the first of the podium contenders to make his second stop, Leclerc in right behind him, followed by Norris.

Russell challenged Albon for position, but found himself under investigation for leaving the track and gaining an advantage. Told to give the position back to Albon, Russell blatantly admitted he’d take the penalty as Albon was slow and erratic. Russell was given a drive-through. Antonelli did the same move on the Williams, but he gave the position back.

Russell took his penalty on lap 56, the driver still yet to make either of his pit stops. Adding insult to injury, Sainz pitted that same lap with the gap Albon had created big enough to put the Spaniard back out ahead of Russell.

Back at the front, Verstappen, who had yet to make his second pit stop, was leading ahead of Norris, who had Leclerc on his rear wing. Russell pitted for the first time on lap 64! His pit stop allowed Williams to swap Sainz and Albon, the latter thanking his team-mate as he overtook him. Russell made his second stop on lap 70. His team-mate Antonelli made his first stop on lap 75!

Back at the front, Verstappen led with Norris complaining that he was “backing” him into Leclerc. The Ferrari driver, who couldn’t find a way through, had Piastri on his rear wing. And then Verstappen pitted, on the penultimate lap.

That put Norris back up into P1 with the McLaren driver winning the Monaco Grand Prix ahead of Leclerc and Piastri, with Verstappen P4.

Hamilton, Hadjar, Ocon, Lawson, Albon and Sainz completed the points.

Monaco Grand Prix result

1 Lando Norris McLaren – winner

2 Charles LeclercFerrari +3.131

3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +3.658

4 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +20.572

5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +51.387

6 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1 lap

7 Esteban Ocon Haas F1 Team +1 lap

8 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1 lap

9 Alexander Albon Williams +2 laps

10 Carlos Sainz Williams +2 laps

11 George Russell Mercedes +2 laps

12 Oliver Bearman Haas F1 Team +2 laps

13 Franco Colapinto Alpine +2 laps

14 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +2 laps

15 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +2 laps

16 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2 laps

17 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull Racing +2 laps

18 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +2 laps

Did not finish

Alonso Aston Martin engine

Gasly Alpine crash

