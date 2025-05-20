Formula 1 is back in Europe, and it’s time to kick off the series’ crown jewel event, the Monaco Grand Prix — which is looking set to be a dry race.

While there may be some rain showers to shake up qualifying, the Grand Prix itself should be a comfortably dry event.

Rain unlikely for the Monaco Grand Prix

While race fans may be hoping for a wet-weather Monaco Grand Prix, the coast of Monte Carlo is destined to be sun soaked and pleasantly warm come race day morning — though we might see a little drama earlier in the weekend.

On Friday morning, cars will hit the track under mostly sunny conditions, with both FP1 and FP2 predicted to sit at around 22°C.

While the FIA predicts a “slight” chance of a shower or two sweeping in from the hills, it’s not likely this will have any significant bearing on the track action.

Saturday is where things get interesting. Though the full-day forecast calls for partly-cloudy conditions, a pleasant early morning could give way to a damp afternoon.

Get ready for the Monaco Grand Prix:

👉 Early fears over Monaco Grand Prix as team bosses share concerns

👉 Adrian Newey ready to take next Aston Martin step at the Monaco GP

The FIA is forecasting clouds and temperatures around 22°C for the final practice session of the weekend, giving the field one last chance to get their cars in shape for the two most consequential track sessions to follow.

But as the morning gives way to the afternoon, temperatures will drop a degree and potentially arrive arrive with some rain showers just in time for qualifying. The FIA is calling for a 60% chance of rain.

We’re talking ‘showers,’ not a full-on storm, so it’s not likely that the track surface will be too heavily impacted by the conditions. Still, it could add in a layer of drama to what many consider to be the most compelling session of the weekend.

Those clouds will dissipate come race day, with the FIA calling for dry conditions and a light southerly breeze between 10 and 20 kph.

Temperatures will hover round 22°C for the Monaco Grand Prix proper, providing stable conditions in which to test out the new two-stop mandate designed to make a fairly processional race a little more unpredictable.

Read next: Aston Martin back in the game as Mercedes make key W16 change