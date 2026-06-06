Kimi Antonelli has secured pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix, while a crash from Charles Leclerc on his final flying lap put an end to his challenge.

Antonelli claimed pole with a 1:12.051, 0.043s ahead of Max Verstappen. They’ll line up on the front row ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Leclerc.

Gabriel Bortoleto brings out the red flags in Q1

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Mercedes and Ferrari went into qualifying as the favourites for pole position after the two Ferrari drivers and Kimi Antonelli each topped one of the three practice sessions.

Sergio Perez got the timesheet going with a 1:20.2, almost eight seconds down on Antonelli’s P1 from FP3.

Lewis Hamilton was frustrated with Charles Leclerc, telling Ferrari: “Charles is backing into me.” Isack Hadjar also wasn’t happy, complaining his prep lap was the “worst ever”.

Leclerc hit the front with 1:14.1, while Max Verstappen was down in P22 without a time on the board after being caught in traffic. He slotted into fifth place on his first flying lap.

With five minutes to go, Leclerc upped his pace to a 1:13.293, Verstappen was up in second place ahead of Kimi Antonelli and Lando Norris. Hamilton was fifth. Antonelli was shown the black-and-white flag for failing to follow Race Directors’ orders.

Red flag! Gabriel Bortoleto clipped the barrier on the entrance to the Nouvelle chicane, breaking his front suspension.

The session resumed with 2:11 on the clock and a queue of cars, led by the Cadillac teammates, hoping to get in one final flying lap. Liam Lawson stopped at the end of the pit lane, his session over, while Franco Colapinto didn’t make it across the line in time to start a flying lap.

Carlos Sainz dragged himself out of the drop zone in tenth place. Bortoleto progressed in 15th place but was unable to take any further part in qualifying.

Eliminated: Esteban Ocon, Sergio Perez, Oliver Bearman, Valtteri Bottas, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll

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Max Verstappen sets the pace ahead of Kimi Antonelli in Q2

Q2 began with a near-miss between Verstappen and Sainz, the latter noted for an unsafe release after almost colliding with Verstappen, who was already in the fast lane. Verstappen told Red Bull: “Williams mechanic, what an idiot.”

Antonelli set the early pace with a 1:12.7 ahead of Verstappen and Norris, while Leclerc and Hamilton were only fourth and sixth, two and four-tenths down respectively.

Nico Hulkenberg was noted for failing to follow the Race Directors’ orders. The stewards also noted a pit lane incident between Alex Albon and Arvid Lindblad.

Leclerc upped his pace to go second, missing out on P1 by 0.070s. Hamilton aborted his flying lap, returning to the pits for fresh tyres and a tweak to his front wing.

A late lap put Verstappen up into P1 with a 1:12.499, with the Red Bull driver two-tenths up on Antonelli. Hadjar was third.

Eliminated: Alex Albon, Carlos Sainz, Nico Hulkenberg, Franco Colapinto, Arvid Lindblad and Gabriel Bortoleto

Kimi Antonelli takes Monaco GP pole ahead of Max Verstappen

The all-important pole position shootout got underway with the Norris the first driver out, while Russell took to the track just ahead of his teammate. The drivers first out all did preparations lap, Leclerc doing a 1:16.6 and Norris a 1:18.3.

And then the flying laps began. Oscar Piastri went fastest, then Norris, then Hamilton and Antonelli. A 1:12.3 for the championship leader. Leclerc pulled into the pits without completing a fast lap.

Hamilton joined the list of drivers noted for failing to adhere to the Race Directors’ note. A black-and-white for the Ferrari driver. Leclerc was the first driver to return to the track on fresh soft tyres, the local lad starting his first push lap. He went P1 with a 1:12.3 and still had time for another flying lap.

Verstappen jumped ahead of Leclerc, as too did Hamilton, before Antonelli went P1. A 1:12.051 for the Mercedes driver.

Leclerc, though, had one more lap… And hit the wall! Leclerc had oversteer into Tabac and hit the barrier, breaking his SF-26’s suspension.

Antonelli claimed pole position ahead of Verstappen, Hamilton and Leclerc.

F1 Results: Qualifying, Monaco Grand Prix

1 Antonelli 1:12.051

2 Verstappen 1:12.094

3 Hamilton 1:12.279

4 Leclerc 1:12.351

5 Hadjar 1:12.434

6 Russell 1:12.445

7 Piastri 1:12.624

8 Norris 1:12.765

9 Gasly 1:13.226

10 Lawson 1:13.412

Check out the full results from Qualifying.

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