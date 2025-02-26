The FIA has confirmed that the Monaco Grand Prix will become a mandatory two-stop race from the 2025 edition of the event.

Crucially, this rule change will take effect in wet or dry conditions, in order to liven up the racing around the sport’s most historic circuit.

Monaco Grand Prix changes approved as mandatory two-stop race, in wet or dry

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher and Sam Cooper

As it stands, the regulations state every driver has to use two compounds of tyre in a dry race, meaning one pit stop is mandated in dry conditions.

This is not the case in a wet race, meaning that drivers can complete the entire race distance on one set of tyres if they are able – with instances such as the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix having seen drivers complete the vast majority of the race on one set of intermediate tyres.

This will not be the case in Monaco from 2025, with the World Motor Sport Council having recently proposed ‘Monaco-specific regulations’ in order to liven up racing at the event, given how tough it is to overtake at the circuit.

More on the F1 2025 season as it draws ever closer

👉 Revealed: The six drivers out of contract at the end of the F1 2025 season

👉 F1 driver contracts: What is the contract status of every driver on the F1 2025 grid?

As a result, a requirement to use at least three sets of tyres at this race – in wet or dry conditions – has now been approved, meaning a mandatory two-stop race will now take place at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The requirement to use two different dry compounds remains in a dry race, but drivers will now have to stop twice in the race – which will prompt a variation on strategic options for the event.

Having been proposed at the WMSC, the regulations have passed “with the primary intent of improving the sporting spectacle of this race.”

There is already one Monaco-specific rule which Formula 1 has long raced to, with the Monaco Grand Prix running to a shorter 260km race distance due to the unique nature of the circuit, compared to a 305km distance for every other race on the calendar.

Speaking about his view of the proposed changes, however, reigning World Champion Max Verstappen was unsure how much difference these rules would make around a circuit like Monaco.

He told media including PlanetF1.com: “I don’t know if it’s going to make a massive difference, but I don’t mind.

“If it’s one stop, two stops, 25 stops, it’s all fine. I mean, I do whatever is decided, right?

“It’s just one of these tracks where it’s very hard to pass and, of course, the bigger we make the cars, the more difficult it is also to race.

“I felt like in 2016 or whatever, there was still a little bit of an opportunity [to overtake]. Now that’s, of course, gone. If the two pit stops help, I don’t know, but I guess we’ll find out, right?”

Read next: Mercedes experiment with different nose tip solutions on striking W16