Red Bull destroyed as Monaco Grand Prix red-flagged after Lap 1 crash

The Monaco Grand Prix has been red-flagged on the opening lap, due to a terrifying crash involving Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.

Sergio Perez clambered out of his Red Bull following a collision between himself and the two Haas drivers, leaving debris scattered all over the Monte Carlo circuit.

Monaco Grand Prix red-flagged following Sergio Perez collision

Fighting at the back of the grid heading up the hill out of Ste. Devote, Sergio Perez was attempting to hold off a hard-charging Kevin Magnussen, with the Danish driver keeping his front wheels in line with the rear wheels of the Red Bull as the gap closed.

The two cars made contact, with Perez getting spun into the barriers as he and Magnussen slid down the barriers with the wheels being ripped off the RB20 as debris was scattered all over the circuit.

Nico Hulkenberg, following closely behind, tried to avoid getting caught up in the incident by diving through the gap on the left, but was tagged by Perez’s car and spun out – all three cars were eliminated on the spot as a result of the crash.

The three drivers were unharmed and able to climb out of their cars under their own power with Perez, who took the brunt of the hit, confirmed as fine by Red Bull shortly after the accident.

The incident ends a bad weekend for Haas, who started from the back of the grid after both cars were disqualified from qualifying due to a technical infringement on their rear wings.

Hulkenberg, who had a perfect view of the incident, sighed on the radio as he confirmed he was OK, saying: “Ah damn it, that was unnecessary.”

Magnussen, who is on 10 penalty points, may be sweating over a possible race ban as a result of the incident if he’s found to be at fault for triggering the accident.

Carlos Sainz was also an apparent first-lap retirement as his Ferrari was damaged in contact with Oscar Piastri’s McLaren through the first corner but, with Sainz managing to make it back to the pits at the red flag, is permitted to restart the race from third place.

Further back, the two Alpines also made hefty contact through Portier – Esteban Ocon’s car was thrown into the air as he tried to overtake Pierre Gasly. Gasly wasn’t pleased about the incident, shouting on team radio about the actions of Ocon – the extent of the contact suggests plenty of repairs will be hastily carried out under the red flag.

The race will restart at 15:44 local time, with a standing start using the original grid order, minus the cars too damaged to continue.

