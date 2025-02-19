Although Formula 1’s proposal to increase the number of mandatory pit stops at the Monaco Grand Prix will bring “spice” to Sunday’s show, it’s still Monaco and the result will depend on “where you start”.

Those are the thoughts of Charles Leclerc and Fernando Alonso when told of the recent F1 Commission proposal.

More than one mandatory pit stop for Monaco?

As Formula 1 prepared for the F1 75 grand livery launch at the O2 Arena on Tuesday night, the gathering of the team bosses posed the perfect opportunity to hold the year’s first F1 Commission meeting.

Chaired by Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali alongside FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis, one of the topics on the table was the Monaco Grand Prix.

The race is one of Formula 1’s historic events having featured back in 1929 in the pre-Formula 1 era. Little though has changed since.

Taking place on the streets of the Principality, the Monaco Grand Prix has long been known as a bit of a bore-fest with 78 laps in which the spectacle of watching the drivers brush the barriers may be epic, but the action is not.

Last season the top 10 on the grid finished as they started, which was great news for Charles Leclerc who finally broke his Monaco curse to win his home Grand Prix for Ferrari. It wasn’t great news for Fernando Alonso as while he made up more places than any other driver, the top ten holding their positions meant he still fell short of the points in 11th place.

Formula 1 chiefs have now proposed a set of Monaco-specific regulations in an attempt to liven up the action.

“With the aim of promoting better racing at the Monaco Grand Prix, the commission discussed proposals for Monaco-specific regulations,” read a statement from the FIA.

“The commission agreed to increase the numbers of mandatory pit stops in the race. These proposals will be further discussed by the Sporting Advisory Committee in the coming weeks.”

Leclerc is very much in favour.

“I think it will definitely help the Sunday, especially with strategy,” the Monegasque native told Sky Sports. “The excitement on Sunday is maybe a bit less than what you will hope.

“The Saturday is incredible but the Sunday maybe needed a little bit of spice and hopefully this will give it.”

However, as Alonso points out, the very nature of the tight and twisty street circuit means qualifying will still dictate the running order on the Sunday.

“It depends where you start!” he said with a smile to media including PlanetF1.com. “If you start in the middle you need a lot, if you start second or third, maybe you need one stop, if you start last maybe 10 or 12!

“I won two times and it was OK with that number of stops.”

