Even Monaco has track limits that will be policed

It may be surrounded by walls, barriers and a harbour but even Monaco has track limits that the race stewards will police this weekend.

The Monte Carlo street circuit is one of the most unforgiving tracks on the calendar due to its very rigid track limits.

Surrounded by Armco barriers and concrete walls, mistakes are costly at the Monaco Grand Prix as there are very few places where a driver can run off the circuit without hitting something.

The FIA, though, has found one place that there is, Turn 10.

“A lap time achieved during any practice session or the race by leaving the track and failing to negotiate Turn 10 by using the track, will result in that lap time being invalidated by the stewards,” said F1 race director Michael Masi ahead of Thursday’s first practice session.

“Each time any car fails to negotiate Turn 10 by using the track as described above, teams will be informed via the official messaging system.

“On the second occasion of a driver failing to negotiate Turn 10 by using the track during the race, he will be shown a black and white flag, any further cutting will then be reported to the stewards.

“These requirements will not automatically apply to any driver who is judged to have been forced off the track, each such case will be judged individually

“In all cases, the driver must only re-join the track when it is safe to do so and without gaining a lasting advantage.”

Masi added of the Turn 10/11 escape road that “if a car uses the escape road at Turn 10-11 the driver may re-join the track only when the lights, operated by the marshal on the spot, are turned green.”

