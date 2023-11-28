Major Red Bull rival partner up with McLaren in surprise new deal

Red Bull’s rival Monster Energy has ended its 14-year association with the Mercedes F1 team by striking a new deal with McLaren.

Business is booming in Formula 1 as the audience continues to grow, leading to a flurry of new partnerships confirmed by teams over the past year.

And McLaren, arguably the most busy team when it comes to adding to their partner portfolio, now has another major backer by their side.

Monster Energy become McLaren official partner

A long-standing partner of Mercedes, now Monster Energy has switched its F1 allegiances in a deal with Mercedes’ power unit customer McLaren, both teams having jostled for position through F1 2023 in that ‘best of the rest’ pack in pursuit of the dominant Red Bull team.

In a multi-year deal kicking-off from F1 2024, the deal promises “exciting” fan activations and content, while the helmets, race suits, caps and drinks bottles of McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will carry Monster Energy branding.

“We are delighted to join forces with the iconic Monster Energy brand from next season onwards,” said McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown.

“Monster focuses on celebrating athletes through bold ideas and creating awesome content, so we can’t wait to explore ideas and find new ways to engage and entertain our fans.”

Monster Energy chairman and CEO Rodney Sacks added: “Monster Energy is proud to start this new chapter in its F1 journey with McLaren Racing.

“Monster is focused on enhancing fan experiences and partnering with a world-class team and its elite drivers to share our passion with F1’s global audience. We are planning some really exciting programmes with Lando and Oscar and are excited to go racing together from 2024.”

A tremendous surge up the order from McLaren thanks to their effective MCL60 development programme saw them finish P4 in the F1 2023 Constructors’ Championship with nine podiums scored across the campaign, while Piastri claimed sprint victory in Qatar.

