Italian GP organisers hope to see the new Formula 1 ban on military flypasts before races overturned, to keep up their tradition at Monza.

President of the Automobile Club Milano, Geronimo La Russa has called on Formula 1 to find a solution whereby the Frecce Tricolori can fly over the grid before racing around Monza, which lights up the sky in the red, white and green colours of the Italian flag.

But RacingNews365 reported that Formula 1 has banned these pre-race military displays as of this season, citing its need to try and reduce carbon dioxide emissions, as well as concerns from within the sport that such shows could be displays of military strength on a global sporting stage.

But despite these concerns, the Italian Grand Prix organisers hope to see the decision by the sport overturned, and keep what is a popular tradition among race-going fans.

“I hope that the intention to eliminate the display of the Frecce Tricolori at the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix will be reversed and that, in the end, an agreed solution will be found so that spectators are not deprived of what is to all intents and purposes a spectacle within a spectacle, as well as a strong reminder of national identity,” La Russa said to ANSA Lombardy.

“Formula 1’s new direction can count on a strong management team of the highest calibre and is already working in a positive and innovative manner.

“It is only right that environmental sustainability should also be one of its objectives, but I still believe that the Frecce Tricolori ‘parade’ is a winning component, an added value that is appreciated by everyone.”

Sebastian Vettel received plaudits at the start of the season after complaining of the flypast rehearsals in Bahrain, saying that their practice was using fuel unnecessarily.

He asked for a solution to be found, and the display subsequently took place with the plane running on sustainable, synthetic fuel instead.