Iconic F1 circuit facing axe make more track changes as clock ticks

Work at Monza to modernise its facilities, track, and infrastructure have begun in earnest ahead of this year’s Italian Grand Prix.

While Monza’s popularity remains undiminished at the heart of Italian motorsport, its aging facilities and infrastructure prompted F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali to issue a warning to keep up with the times if the circuit is to remain on the calendar long-term.

With its contract expiring after the 2025 event, that warning has been heeded by circuit authorities as the hard work got underway on Monday to improve the venue in several areas.

What changes are being made to the Monza F1 circuit?

Work on the first stage of the refurbishment is expected to carry on for the next five months, with a cost of around 21 million euros in order to carry out the work ahead of the 2024 Italian Grand Prix.

The aim is to make the ‘Temple of Speed’ more modern, safe, and sustainable.

The surface of the F1 racetrack, as well as the pitlane, will be completely renovated and resurfaced. This is to improve the circuit geometry and slopes, remove deformations and bumps from the existing surface, and improve drainage.

This is no surface-level-only replacement either, the plan is to go down as many layers as is necessary to improve the overall structural integrity of the new surface.

All the circuit kerbs are set to be replaced and optimised, while modifications will be made to the escape areas at the first and second chicanes to reintroduce the gravel traps that once adorned the corners. Both the Rettifilo and della Roggia chicanes will return to using gravel traps.

More sustainably sourced raw materials will be used for the project, while also taking into account acoustics to reduce the noise level of the circuit’s surfaces.

On top of that, the aim to improve accessibility will see a new vehicle underpass constructed under the main straight near the Parabolica-Alboreto, while demolition and reconstruction will be carried out to expand the three existing underpasses of the circuit and to separate foot traffic from vehicular traffic.

Stefano Domenicali: Important work adapting Monza to F1’s standards

“We want to combine the extraordinary history of this facility, which hosted the exploits of the all-time champions of world motorsport, with technological research and the most cutting-edge architectural solutions,” said Angela Sticchi Damiani, president of the Automobile Club d’Italia.

“Naturally, with the utmost respect for the iconic place in which we are. We are in fact inside the second largest fenced park in Europe, a protected park, a treasure to be safeguarded also for future generations.

“Within this context, we have designed, and from today on ahead, we will work towards the realisation of an ambitious project which will have as its aim, within three years, to complete a significant restyling of the Autodrome.

“The objective is to ensure that our system aligns with the best circuits around the world, in terms of quality of the offer provided, preserving the plus of over 100 years of history, the unique heritage of Monza.

“Always in the search to keep the rudder firmly in place, in the development of our path which begins today, the first interventions are aimed at safeguarding the usability of the system and safety of the public, trying in the meantime to get to the next grand prix, giving immediately a new and captivating image of the circuit.

“We are absolutely grateful for the attention of Government and Public Authorities, witnessed by the presence of the Honorable Matteo Salvini, Deputy President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure.”

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali welcomed the work beginning at Monza: “The important works that begin here today represent the first step needed to adapt the Monza track to the required standards from modern Formula 1.

“I want to thank the Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, the President of Lombardy, the President of the Automobile Club of Italy, and the mayor of Monza for the effort that led to this announcement and to making investments possible.

“I can not wait for these works to be completed in time for the Italian Grand Prix in September and I hope that the entire work programme will continue in the coming years”.

