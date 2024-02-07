More big FIA departures as mass exodus continues at F1 governing body

As the FIA exodus continues, the departure of two top legal department executives has been confirmed by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Back in December, FIA sporting director Steve Nielsen surprised the paddock when he left the governing body less than 12 months after stepping into the job.

He joined technical director Tim Goss in quitting the FIA with the former McLaren technical director returning to the paddock with Red Bull’s junior team, Visa Cash App RB.

FIA loses two key players in F1’s Concorde Agreement negotiations

Now governance and regulatory director Pierre Ketterer and head of commercial legal affairs Edward Floydd, both key players in Formula 1’s Concorde Agreement negotiations, have also walked away.

Ketterer, who has represented the FIA in disciplinary cases in all racing series, will instead take up a position with the International Olympic Committee.

“I will miss Pierre personally and professionally,” FIA president Ben Sulayem told Autosport.

“I have known him for 14 years – long before I became FIA president. I have always found him to be meticulous in his commitment to serving the Federation and our members.

“He was a prominent, well-respected figure in our organisation. I would like to thank him for his invaluable contribution and unwavering professionalism.

“I am confident that with the team Pierre has put in place, the FIA’s governance and regulatory affairs are in good hands.

“He has decided to take his career in a new direction after years of loyal service, and I wish him well in his new role.”

The FIA did not reveal the next step for Floydd, who was the primary civil and commercial legal adviser to the FIA.

PlanetF1.com recommends

Complication emerges as close Lewis Hamilton confidant is linked to Ferrari

F1 2024 calendar: Car launch dates, pre-season testing, TV schedule

Staff exodus part of ‘large-scale transformation’

The exodus of notable players has been billed as part of the FIA’s “large-scale transformation” by motorsport’s governing body.

“The FIA has been undergoing a large-scale transformation over the past 12 months,” a spokesperson said.

“We have created 10 new departments restructuring the Federation to be more fit for purpose for the future.

“While there are individuals departing for other opportunities we have also welcomed new additions such as three new hires to the management team over the last few months, namely chief legal officer, chief commercial officer and senior director for sustainability and EDI [equality, diversity and inclusion.]

“We have also added numerous staff to key roles across sport and mobility.”

Read next: Ranked: Rating every F1 2024 driver’s chance of claiming Lewis Hamilton’s seat