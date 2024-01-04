Female racing drivers invited to apply for driver development initiative

Independent initiative More than Equal is inviting female drivers to apply to join its driver development programme between now and the end of January.

Established by F1 race winner David Coulthard with businessman Karel Komarek, the aim of More than Equal is to find and help develop the first female F1 World Champion driver.

To that end, interested female drivers are now invited to join their driver development programme by applying to More than Equal through their website. Drivers will be selected based on current performance, experience, age, and stage of development.

More than Equal launches talent search

With applications for the driver programme welcomed between now and January 31st, a secondary method to uncover talent is being launched through a unique, data-led system in collaboration with data and technology outfit Smedley Group.

Founded by former Ferrari engineer Rob Smedley, their state-of-the-art technology will help uncover talent from public applications.

Applicants who are successful will be invited to work alongside More than Equal’s team of experienced driver coaches, as well as working with leading coaching group Hintsa Performance – the coaching group has helped develop drivers that have won 18 Drivers’ Championships.

The candidates will go through a bespoke programme of tactical and technical coaching, alongside fitness training and personal development, with the driver development programme aiming to mentor and support female drivers with elite driving potential through a tailored programme.

“No woman has raced competitively in Formula 1 in close to 50 years,” said Ali Donnelly, CEO at More than Equal.

“Very few women are racing at the elite level of any motorsport series currently.

“In order to enact lasting structural change, we need to do things differently. For us, that means investing in and developing female drivers early in their careers, and we are thrilled to be taking the first steps towards that by launching our female-dedicated programme in 2024.”

Tom Stanton, who will oversee More than Equal’s driver development programme, said: “Our programme is designed to support and enhance the development of female drivers in three key areas: as a driver, as an athlete and as a person.

“I’m excited to be working with Smedley Group and Hintsa Performance to maximise the potential of talented drivers, making them the winners of the future.”

Apply for the More than Equal driver programme through their website.

