The week comes to a close with another busy, fast-pace run through the latest Formula 1 news headlines.

Marco Bezzecchi, championship leader of the Liberty Media-owned MotoGP series, was banned from the Czech Grand Prix. Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz has claimed that a time-saving clause in the Red Bull contract of Max Verstappen exists. All of this and more, so let’s get to it.

Marco Bezzecchi sidelined for Czech Grand Prix

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The Italian was excluded from taking part in Sunday’s Czech Grand Prix in Brno after pushing and then striking a marshal.

PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher took a deep dive into the incident, and explained why banning Bezzecchi was the right call.

Read more – Why banning MotoGP’s answer to Kimi Antonelli is the right call

New Max Verstappen contract clause claimed

Drivers rarely talk about the contract of another. However, Sainz broke rank when it came to former teammate Max Verstappen.

When discussing the extreme off-track time commitments which come with being a Formula 1 driver, Sainz suggested that Verstappen’s contractual exemption affords him more spare time.

Read more – Carlos Sainz makes intriguing Max Verstappen Red Bull contract claim

Aston Martin declared ‘not F1 standard’

For Aston Martin and Honda, the first season of this partnership has so far been a challenging experience.

Aston Martin is waiting for a substantial upgrade package, rather than introducing smaller gains, and the team suffered in Barcelona, forming the back row and recording a double DNF.

Former Haas team boss Guenther Steiner, characteristically, went in hot, claiming that Aston Martin is no longer operating at “F1 standards.”

Read more – Guenther Steiner: Aston Martin ‘not F1 standard anymore’

Lewis Hamilton title talk cautioned

Barcelona was a far more positive experience for Hamilton, who opened his Ferrari grand prix victory account, and improved to second in the championship.

Naturally, this has turbo-charged talk of a push for his record eighth title. PlanetF1.com’s Henry Valantine explains why one should not get ahead of themselves.

Read more – Is Lewis Hamilton a title contender now?

Mercedes more worried by Ferrari than McLaren

Hamilton ended Mercedes’ 100 per cent winning record by taking the chequered flag in Barcelona.

Mercedes’ James Allison believes it’s Ferrari, not McLaren, that has been able to claw back performance against his team since the season started.

Read more – Why Ferrari, not McLaren, has Mercedes worried in championship threat

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