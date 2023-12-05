MotoGP legend responds to F1 talk after ‘super special’ Red Bull test

Taking part in Honda’s Thanks Day at the Motegi circuit, Marc Marquez says it has not inspired him to swap two wheels for four.

A long-time member of the Honda family in a MotoGP career spanning more than a decade that included six premier class titles, Marquez will leave Honda at the end of this year having signed with the Ducati satellite team, Gresini Racing MotoGP.

The Spaniard, who has suffered more than his fair share of injury in the past two years with his most recent operation having taken place as recently as November, was present at Sunday’s Honda Racing Thanks Day for 2023.

Marc Marquez: I was well supervised that day

He recalled his 2018 run in a Red Bull Formula 1 car, the Honda-powered 2012 Toro Rosso, and admitted it did not inspire him to swap bikes for cars.

“No. Of course, it was super cool to try an F1 car and it’s true that I was quite fast, but I was well supervised that day,” he told RacingNews365.com.

“I have to thank Mark Webber and Red Bull for that, as well as Dr. Helmut Marko and Niki Lauda were present at that test.

“It was really a super special day and yes, I did pretty well. I was fast, but it was a closed test on a circuit that I also know well, the Red Bull Ring.

“But it’s very different than if you let me go on a street circuit like Monaco. The skills you need as a driver for that are really incredible.”

That Sunday, both Marko and triple F1 World Champion Lauda were present to watch the action and they revealed the MotoGP rider had shown good pace.

But to today that hasn’t swayed Marquez from his decision to stick to two wheels.

“If you want to be successful in motorsport or motorsport, you really have to start at an early age,” he conceded.

Motegi was the scene of Marquez’s final grand prix podium for Honda, in October’s Japanese Grand Prix, having first joined the Japanese manufacturer in his rookie MotoGP season in 2013.

But swapping to Ducati for the 2024 season, many are predicting the Spaniard could again be in the hunt for podiums, race wins and even the 2024 MotoGP title.

“I don’t think it will be like this,” he told Sky Sports. “Martin, Bagnaia, Bezzecchi are very strong riders. And they are young.

“In sport no one is eternal, there comes a day when you drop and the young people throw you out. It’s a natural step.

“You have to give 100% to extend my career. I’ve won a lot, but I haven’t won a race in two years.

“I don’t think about getting on the bike and going fast straight away, I have to try it.

“I’ve been riding the same bike for 11 years, even though Ducati is winning the World Championship.”

He added: “I would like to smile again under my helmet. This means being at the front. Winning is difficult, but it would be nice to go back to fighting to win and always be among the best five.”

