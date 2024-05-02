Move over Ferrari, RB have just unveiled the best Miami GP livery

Just a day after their much-hyped Miami livery was revealed, Ferrari have been bested by RB who have unveiled a stunning new take on their car.

Ferrari teased a blue livery for weeks only to underwhelm their fans with a marginally different SF-24 but RB have gone all in with a drastically different looking livery for Miami.

RB unveil ‘chameleon’ car ahead of Miami GP

The VCARB 01 already topped our list for the best liveries of the year but the team have improved on the design by throwing some Miami-esque colours all across the chassis.

The new livery was unveiled by the team ahead of this weekend’s race and it would not be an F1 reveal if there was not some kind of commercial link.

The team said the concept is based on the “Cash App Visa Chameleon Card” which uses the same colours and will no doubt please the team’s biggest sponsor.

RB CEO Peter Bayer said: “Visa Cash App RB’s Chameleon Card livery is the perfect colour scheme for our first race in the US. Since the team’s Las Vegas launch in February, we’ve taken some big steps forward, and we’re bringing fans on an exciting new journey.

“That desire to progress and connect is shared with Visa and Cash App who are bringing people together in the sport through experiences that are unlike anything else out there. This incredible livery and the events surrounding its launch here in Miami demonstrate their commitment to the team and F1, and we can’t wait to see the Chameleon VCARB 01 in action this weekend.”

PlanetF1.com recommends

Ferrari reveal striking new livery for Miami Grand Prix after ‘historic’ deal reached]

Ranked: Every unique livery from F1 2023 with tough fight for No.1 spot

The special livery will also be used by Amna Al Qubaisi in the F1 Academy this weekend following her points-scoring start to a season in March.

Meanwhile, RB driver Daniel Ricciardo will be hoping for a better time of it this weekend having DNFed in the last race in China.

Asked whether RB still believe in the Australian, team principal Laurent Mekies said “absolutely.”

“It’s the DNA of our job to try to identify what car set-up is needed for both the car and the drivers to perform at their best, and that is what we are doing with both our drivers.

“We have seen a strong growth from Yuki and we are seeing a Daniel getting back on his trajectory.”

Read next: What next for Adrian Newey? Red Bull exit will spark bidding war for F1 2026 battleground