Formula 1 could head to Mugello for round nine of the championship should the sport opt to extend its European leg.

To date only the first eight races of the 2020 season have been set in stone with the campaign beginning in Austria on July 5.

After a double header in Austria, Formula 1 will head to the Hungaroring then Silverstone for two races, Barcelona, Spa and Monza.

But after that, no one yet knows.

Several venues have thrown their name into the hat for a slot on the calendar with Hockenheim leading the running to fill slot number nine.

According to Auto Motor und Sport, ‘behind the scenes there is already a lot of discussion about what will happen after the Italian GP. Since overseas races are difficult to plan due to the different travel regulations, Formula 1 now wants to organise two more races in Europe before traveling abroad.

‘There are three candidates for these two races: Hockenheim, Imola and Mugello.

‘Since Italy already has a race with Monza, it is unlikely that both Imola and Mugello will be awarded the contract. So Hockenheim has a good chance of a race in the second half of September.’

However, RaceFans.net claims that Mugello is in fact leading the running.

The circuit in Tuscany has never played host to an official F1 grand prix although the sport has tested there in the past.

‘Multiple sources confirmed to RaceFans Formula 1 has contacted Ferrari about the possibility of using its Mugello circuit to host a round of this year’s world championship one week after the Italian Grand Prix,’ read the report.

Should Mugello fill the slot after Monza, it would mean Ferrari’s 1000th grand prix will take place on Italian soil.

F1 bosses are in no hurry to finalise the calendar.

“We’re in uncharted waters,” F1 chief Chase Carey told the official F1 website. “We certainly continue to have a lack of visibility beyond a fairly short timeframe.

“We’re engaged with all our promoters and we’re in active discussion with all of them, all of them are struggling to have the same visibility.

“We’re not going to give a deadline right now.”

