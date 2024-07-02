Max Verstappen may have been penalized for causing a collision with Lando Norris at the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix — but one F1 pundit feels the Red Bull racer did even more wrong. It’s only one piece of the latest from the Formula 1 world.

Max Verstappen broke multiple rules in Austria

Never mind Max Verstappen causing a collision with Lando Norris in Austria, Marc Priestley believes it was his actions after the contact that were “more dangerous” as they were “petulant” and “in retaliation”.

Priestley, a former McLaren mechanic, believes that was a just penalty but finds it “strange” that the stewards didn’t earlier penalise Verstappen for moving under braking in his defending against Norris.

“They even introduced a rule about not moving under braking cause of Verstappen and yet it was Verstappen himself who seemed to breach that rule, although the stewards didn’t seem to agree necessarily which I find very strange.”

Tensions between Norris and Verstappen are high ahead of Silverstone

Although emotions are running high, Olav Mol has urged Lando Norris and Max Verstappen to resolve their dispute in private before it creates a “hostile situation” at Silverstone.

With F1’s next stop the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, a venue where Verstappen has faced a hostile crowd in the wake of his 2021 title fight against Lewis Hamilton, Dutch pundit Mol has urged them to resolve their differences in private.

“You can shake hands, you can say things to each other, you can also completely ignore each other. The latter happened,” he said.

More data from the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix

The pressure is on Daniel Ricciardo to secure a new ride

Audi’s interest in signing Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson for the F1 2025 season is behind the fresh uncertainty over Daniel Ricciardo’s Red Bull future, local media has claimed.

Ricciardo, 35, has largely struggled since returning to F1 with RB (then AlphaTauri) last year, scoring points on just three occasions – including a ninth-placed finish in Austria last weekend – in a grand prix.

A report by Swiss-German publication Blick has revealed that Audi’s interest in both Tsunoda and Lawson is behind the increased pressure on Ricciardo, forcing Red Bull to resist the German manufacturer’s advances for the pair.

Team RB CEO Peter Bayer speaks on Daniel Ricciardo

With Daniel Ricciardo aiming to hold onto his seat with RB for 2025, CEO Peter Bayer has offered an update on the Australian’s chances.

With Yuki Tsunoda already confirmed with the Faenza-based team for 2025, Daniel Ricciardo is going through a tense period as he aims to impress his bosses and retain his seat after making a dream comeback last year.

“In our universe, we have talent, we have a proper pyramid, I don’t think any other team has a pyramid like Red Bull with a junior team, so there is constant pressure from the bottom,” Bayer exclusively told PlanetF1.com on Sunday morning in Austria.

