NASCAR debuts new aero features at Talladega to prevent cars from taking flight

In 2024, NASCAR’s Cup Series cars have been facing a big problem: They keep taking flight. Heading into this weekend’s race at Talladega Superspeedway, the series has mandated a few new aerodynamic features designed to prevent takeoff.

We’ll delve into what makes these changes significant, and how they should be far more effective than the “shark fin” debuted earlier this year.

NASCAR aims to prevent flying cars

While there’s been plenty of talk about NASCAR developing a series composed entire of flying cars, the Cup Series isn’t quite there yet. That’s why it’s been so concerning that the stock cars have been getting airborne throughout the 2024 season.

For August’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR implemented something called a “shark fin.” This fin was attached to the right side of the car, and it was designed to prevent the machines from flipping over.

The only problem was that it didn’t quite work. Michael McDowell was saved from entirely flipping over during a crash in Stage 2, but before the end of the race, Josh Berry went upside down, smashed into the inside wall, and came to rest upside down.

There haven’t been any superspeedway races since that August event, giving NASCAR ample time to revisit the drawing board.

Its aero solutions for Talladega, as a result, are far more robust.

Today, NASCAR introduced a suite of additions for its Cup Series cars, including an extended-height roof rail, an extended rocker panel skirt, and a right-side fabric roof flap.

Let’s start with the top of the car. The right side of the car will boast a two-inch polycarbonate fin up on its roof rails. If a car gets sideways, air will deflect off that fin, therefore keeping the car on all four wheels. In addition, there are two bevels on that rail, encouraging air to wash over the rail and keep the car planted on the ground.

When the air passes through those roof rail bevels, it will also activate the roof flaps on top of the vehicle, which always pop up in the event of specific accidents in order to keep the car on the ground.

This weekend, though, the right-side roof flap will also feature a triangular piece of fabric component on the inboard edge. The fabric will serve as a parachute, catching air and slowing the car down. NASCAR says it will improve functionality and stability of the cars.

At the bottom of the car, the rocker panel will feature an extended aluminum extension that further reduces the amount of space between the body of the car and the ground.

Whether or not these additions will actually solve any issues remains to be seen.

Coming into Talladega, NASCAR enters the second of three races composing the Round of 12 in the Playoffs. After a non-Playoff driver took victory at Kansas, the 12 drivers eligible for this round will be pushing hard to secure a win (and therefore guaranteed entry to the next round of the Playoffs).

Eight drivers currently sit above the cut line for the Round of 8: William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, and Joey Logano.

The drivers currently below the cutline are Tyler Reddick, Daniel Suarez, Chase Briscoe, and Austin Cindric.

