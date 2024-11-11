Team Penske’s Joey Logano has become a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion – a feat that only a handful of drivers have been able to accomplish over the years.

We’ll dig into the full race results below, but let’s find out just how Logano took victory.

NASCAR Cup Series championship: Joey Logano takes victory

Four drivers entered the NASCAR Cup Season finale eligible for the championship: Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick, and William Byron. The driver to finish highest in the running order at Phoenix Raceway would be the victor.

And for ultimate victor Logano, it looked as if he’d be playing catch-up for the duration of the event.

Of all the championship four, Logano started the race highest in the running order, in second place. The No. 22 Team Penske driver had a great start that launched him into the lead of the race and saw him take the Stage 1 win.

But a poor pit stop at the start of Stage 2 saw Logano fighting back up the running order. The right-front tire changer fumbled a tire change, and his front jack man keeled over almost immediately afterward with an inexplicable illness.

The crew worked quickly to replace the jack man with one from the No. 2 Penske crew of Austin Cindric.

Though the pit issue didn’t see Logano lose a disastrous number of positions, it did shift the race-winning potential to is Penske teammate Ryan Blaney for much of the middle section of the race.

But a yellow flag late in the race and a poor start from Blaney tipped the scales yet again. William Byron took a lead that Logano quickly stole away, and even Blaney’s hard-charging run to the end wasn’t enough.

Logano held his lead through to the checkered flag, becoming a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. His previous two championships came in 2018 and 2022.

Full 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship finale results:

1 – Joey Logano

2 – Ryan Blaney

3 – William Byron

4 – Kyle Larson

5 – Christopher Bell

6 – Tyler Reddick

7 – Bubba Wallace

8 – Chase Elliott

9 – Chris Buescher

10 – Daniel Suarez

11 – Denny Hamlin

12 – Noah Gragson

13 – Austin Cindric

14 – Alex Bowman

15 – Brad Keselowski

16 – Harrison Burton

17 – Martin Truex Jr.

18 – Carson Hocevar

19 – Ross Chastain

20 – Todd Gilliland

21 – Kyle Busch

22 – Erik Jones

23 – Daniel Hemric

24 – Josh Berry

25 – Derek Kraus

26 – Jimmie Johnson

27 – Austin Dillon

28 – Justin Haley

29 – Chase Briscoe

30 – John Hunter Nemececk

31 – Michael McDowell

32 – Corey LaJoie

33 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

34 – Kaz Grala

35 – JJ Yeley

36 – Chad Finchum

37 – Ryan Preece

38 – Jeb Burton

39 – Zane Smith

40 – Ty Gibbs

