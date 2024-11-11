NASCAR standings: Final standings after 2024 Cup Series Championship

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series championship has come to a close, with Team Penske’s Joey Logano securing the drivers’ title.

We’ve compiled the results from Phoenix’s NASCAR Cup Series finale, as well as the full-season standings for the drivers’, owners’, and manufacturers’ championships.

NASCAR Cup Series championship: Phoenix finale results

1 – Joey Logano

2 – Ryan Blaney

3 – William Byron

4 – Kyle Larson

5 – Christopher Bell

6 – Tyler Reddick

7 – Bubba Wallace

8 – Chase Elliott

9 – Chris Buescher

10 – Daniel Suarez

11 – Denny Hamlin

12 – Noah Gragson

13 – Austin Cindric

14 – Alex Bowman

15 – Brad Keselowski

16 – Harrison Burton

17 – Martin Truex Jr.

18 – Carson Hocevar

19 – Ross Chastain

20 – Todd Gilliland

21 – Kyle Busch

22 – Erik Jones

23 – Daniel Hemric

24 – Josh Berry

25 – Derek Kraus

26 – Jimmie Johnson

27 – Austin Dillon

28 – Justin Haley

29 – Chase Briscoe

30 – John Hunter Nemececk

31 – Michael McDowell

32 – Corey LaJoie

33 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

34 – Kaz Grala

35 – JJ Yeley

36 – Chad Finchum

37 – Ryan Preece

38 – Jeb Burton

39 – Zane Smith

40 – Ty Gibbs

Understanding the NASCAR Playoffs:

👉 NASCAR Playoffs explained: Format, rules, tracks, and schedule

👉 2024 NASCAR Playoffs: Who made the Cup Series cut, and what to expect from the postseason

Full 2024 NASCAR Cup Series results: Drivers’ championship

In NASCAR, there are three different championships: Drivers’, owners’, and manufacturers’ championship. The drivers’ championship awards points to each driver, even if that driver races in multiple different cars during a season.

NASCAR decides its championship in an elimination-style Playoffs format. Sixteen drivers qualify for the Playoffs, and four races lose their eligibility every three races. The season finale sees four drivers competing on equal footing for a title, with the highest-placed driver taking the overall accolades.

1 – Joey Logano (5040 points)

2 – Ryan Blaney (5035 points)

3 – William Byron (5034 points)

4 – Tyler Reddick (5031 points)

5 – Christopher Bell (2412 points)

6 – Kye Larson (2378 points)

7 – Chase Elliott (2342 points)

8 – Denny Hamlin (2328 points)

9 – Alex Bowman (2318 points)

10 – Martin Truex Jr. (2257 points)

11 – Austin Cindric (2247 points)

12 – Daniel Suarez (2226 points)

13 – Brad Keselowski (2208 points)

14- Chase Briscoe (2184 points)

15 – Ty Gibbs (2169 points)

16 – Harrison Burton (2122 points)

17 – Chris Buescher (930 points)

18 – Bubba Wallace (878 points)

19 – Ross Chastain (852 points)

20 – Kyle Busch (766 points)

21 – Carson Hocevar (686 points)

22 – Todd Gilliland (630 points)

23 – Michael McDowell (624 points)

24 – Noah Gragson (612 points)

25 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (590 points)

26 – Ryan Preece (584 points)

27 – Josh Berry (579 points)

28 – Erik Jones (516 points)

29 – Daniel Hemric (515 points)

30 – Zane Smith (505 points)

31 – Justin Haley (503 points)

32 – Austin Dillon (493 points)

33 – Corey LaJoie (489 points)

34 – John Hunter Nemechek (447 points)

35 – Kaz Grala (206 points)

36 – Cody Ware (146 points)

37 – Jimmie Johnson (60 points)

38 – Derek Kraus (44 points)

39 – Joey Hand (43 points)

40 – David Ragan (17 points)

41 – Kamui Kobayashi (8 points)

42 – Will Brown (6 points)

43 – Juan Pablo Montoya (5 points)

44 – Cam Waters (2 points)

Full 2024 NASCAR Cup Series results: Owners’ championship

The second kind of championship in NASCAR is the owners’ championship. This is similar to the drivers’ championship, but it tallies the points scored by an individual car.

(For example, if one driver were to race for three teams in a season, all points he earns in a season will go toward the drivers’ championship. However, each vehicle he races will separately count for the owners’ championship.)

1 – Team Penske, No. 22 (5040 points)

2 – Team Penske, No. 12 (5035 points)

3 – Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 (5034 points)

4 – 23XI Racing, No. 45 (5031 points)

5 – Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 (2412 points)

6 – Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 (2383 points)

7 – Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 (2342 points)

8 – Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 (2328 points)

9 – Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 (2318 points)

10 – Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 (2257 points)

11 – Team Penske, No. 2 (2247 points)

12 – Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 (2226 points)

13 – RFK Racing, No. 6 (2208 points)

14 – Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 17 (2184 points)

15 – Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 (2169 points)

16 – Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 (2122 points)

17 – RFK Racing, No 17 (930 points)

18 – 23XI Racing, No. 23 (878 points)

19 – Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 (852 points)

20 – Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 (766 points)

21 – Spire Motorsports, No. 77 (711 points)

22 – Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 (630 points)

23 – Front Row Motorsports, No. 34 (624 points)

24 – Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 (612 points)

25 – JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 (590 points)

26 – Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 (584 points)

27 – Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 (579 points)

28 – Kaulig Racing, No. 16 (545 points)

29 – Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 (543 points)

30 – Kaulig Racing, No. 31 (515 points)

31 – Spire Motorsports, No. 71 (505 points)

32 – Spire Motorsports, No. 7 (504 points)

33 – Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 (493 points)

34 – Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 (488 points)

35 – Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 (447 points)

36 – Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 (371 points)

37 – Beard Motorsports, No. 62 (84 points)

38 – Kaulig Racing, No. 13 (77 points)

39 – Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 (63 points)

40 – RFK Racing, No. 60 (62 points)

41 – Legacy Motor Club, No. 84 (60 points)

42 – NY Racing Team, No. 44 (51 points)

43 – Richard Childress Racing, No. 33 (47 points)

44 – Power Source, No. 66 (32 points)

45 – 23XI Racing, No. 150 (21 points)

46 – Team AmeriVet, No. 50 (2 points)

47 – Front Row Motorsports, No. 36 (1 point)

Full 2024 NASCAR Cup Series results: Manufacturers

Three manufacturers compete in NASCAR, and the highest-finishing driver of each manufacturer contributes to the manufacturers’ points total every weekend.

1 – Chevrolet (1309 points)

2 – Ford (1275 points)

3 – Toyota (1259 points)

