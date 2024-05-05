Fernando Alonso has doubled down on his claim that “nationality” plays a role in the stewards’ decisions with the Spaniard heavily penalised of late while Lewis Hamilton escaped punishment in Miami.

Alonso and Hamilton were involved in a first-corner crash in the Sprint in Miami, Lando Norris and Lance Stroll taken out of race in the process.

Fernando Alonso: I do feel that nationality matters

Racing for position at the start, Norris was on the outside next to the Aston Martin team-mates, which was already a three-into-one scenario. Hamilton made it four.

The Mercedes driver came flying up the inside at Turn 1 and ploughed into Alonso.

He immediately told Mercedes he’d seen a “gap” and gone for it but commentators were quick to point out he used the Aston Martin as his braking point.

The stewards, though, opted not to penalise Hamilton as the Briton, they felt, was not wholly to blame but instead had just “contributed” to the collision.

“From the video evidence, it appeared that there were at least three collisions that occurred – the first between cars 14 [Alonso] and 18 [Stroll] and then between car 44 [Hamilton] and car 14 and finally between car 18 and car four [Norris].

“While it appeared to us that the incidents began with cars 14 and 18, the sudden and fast arrival of car 44 contributed to the various collisions. However, we were not able to identify one or more drivers wholly or predominantly to blame for the various collisions or any one of them.

“Also keeping in mind that this was in turn one of lap one where greater latitude is given to drivers for incidents, we took no further action.”

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 2024: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

F1 penalty points: Kevin Magnussen joins top of growing list near race ban threshold

Alonso, speaking prior to the stewards’ ruling, told DAZN: “Let’s see what they [the stewards] decide, I guess they won’t decide anything because he’s not Spanish.”

The Spaniard later doubled down on his claim that “nationality” played a role in the stewards’ decisions.

“I do feel that nationality matters,” he said.

“I will speak with Mohammed (Ben Sulayem, FIA president), with FIA, whatever.

“I need to make sure that there is not anything wrong with my nationality or anything that can influence any decision – not only for me, also for the future generation of Spanish drivers that need to be protected.”

He believes Hamilton was solely responsible, saying: “I had to open the car because Hamilton was coming without control of his car. If I did that, for sure I’d get a penalty.”

According to The Race’s Scott Mitchell-Malm Alonso “rapidly followed through with his intention to speak to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem” and was seen leaving the “FIA hospitality accompanied by team boss Mike Krack” on Saturday.

Norris, who was out of the race as a result of the collision, also blames Hamilton.

“Lewis dived up the inside and caused the incident,” Norris told the official F1 channel. “Nothing I could do about that.”

“It looks like my rim was just gone. I thought it was just suspension damage, but, no point in trying to get the car back for a race where there’s hardly any points and damage anything further. So best just to jump out.”

Read next: ‘He’s not Spanish’ – Fernando Alonso takes latest FIA swipe after Lewis Hamilton collision in Miami