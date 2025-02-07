Netflix confirms Drive to Survive Season 7 release date ahead of 2025 campaign

Netflix and Formula 1 have confirmed a Friday 7th March release date for the seventh series of its acclaimed docuseries, Drive to Survive.

It will follow the behind-the-scenes action from the 2024 season in the Formula 1 paddock, with many storylines that fans will doubtless be looking to see on screen.

The series has been credited with Formula 1’s huge rise in popularity in the United States in particular since it was first broadcast in 2019, though attendances have increased at races around the world as overall interest has risen in the sport.

The show has inspired a variety of similar behind-the-scenes docuseries for other sports as a result, with the aim of having a similar impact on audiences.

This release date will be just one week before the 2025 season starts, with the Australian Grand Prix taking place at Albert Park from 14-16 March.

While it is not known what exactly will be covered in each episode, the major talking points of 2024 are likely to be referenced in some capacity.

Drive to Survive’s impact:

We have a detailed explanation of the significant storylines from 2024 that are likely to be covered in this series of Drive to Survive here, but at this stage, no episode breakdowns have been released by Netflix.

Tom Hutchings, executive producer Box to Box Films, the show’s production company, said: “We’re really excited for fans to watch the new season of Drive to Survive.

“The 2024 season was incredible both on and off the track, with the action well and truly underway before the first race in Bahrain. Expect more drama and fun from the paddock this season and a few surprises too.

“Go behind the scenes as teams bid for the hottest drivers on the market, experience a weekend with the drivers at the toughest race of the year; and expect a nail-biting finish right up to the last race. Fasten your seatbelts – this season is going to be our biggest ever.”

