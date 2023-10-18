Netflix Cup explained: Format, F1 driver line-up and how to watch live

Two sporting worlds will collide as golf and Formula 1 will meet in the inaugural Netflix Cup in November.

A total of eight PGA Tour golfers and Formula 1 drivers have been confirmed to take part in a golf match-up prior to the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Wynn Golf Club, the only championship golf course on the Las Vegas Strip.

These athletes have also found fame as stars of Netflix’s Drive to Survive and golf docuseries Full Swing, with both programmes made by the same production company [Box to Box Films], and they will face off on the course as Formula 1 builds up for its arrival in Sin City later that week.

Which Formula 1 drivers and golfers are taking part in the Netflix Cup?

Four F1 drivers will be paired alongside four of golf’s best players for the event, with Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz all confirmed to be playing from the F1 grid.

As for those from the PGA Tour, former world number one and two-time major winner Justin Thomas will be joined by fellow two-time major champion Collin Morikawa, current world number seven Max Homa and six-time PGA Tour winner Rickie Fowler on the course.

What is the format of the Netflix Cup?

The drivers and golfers will be split into four pairs, with one F1 driver playing alongside one golfer in a matchplay format over eight holes.

The two best performing-pairs will advance to the ninth hole, to fight it out for the first ever Netflix Cup title.

“We love to see how our sports series have brought increased fandom to sports leagues and competitions all over the world,” said Gabe Spitzer, Vice President, Nonfiction Sports, Netflix.

“The Netflix Cup will take that energy to the next level with global stars from two popular hits competing in our first-ever live sports event.”

“The continued success of Drive to Survive has played a significant role in the growth of Formula 1 in the US, which has ultimately led to the addition of a third American race,” said Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc.

“It’s only fitting that we kick off our inaugural race weekend with a fun event that can be streamed by F1 and PGA TOUR fans around the globe.”

How can I watch the Netflix Cup live?

This will be the first ever live sporting event streamed via Netflix, which will take place in the run-up to the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November.

Netflix subscribers will be able to watch the event live from 3pm PT/6pm ET [11pm GMT, UK] on Tuesday 14th November.

