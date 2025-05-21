Netflix’s Drive to Survive documentary focused on Formula 1 has won an Sports Emmy, one of the highest accolades available for a TV series.

The seventh series of the popular show was broadcast shortly before the 2025 Formula 1 season and looked back at Max Verstappen’s 2024 title charge.

Drive to Survive picks up award at Sports Emmys

The Netflix series first came into being in 2019 and focuses on a single Formula 1 season with episodes dedicated to drivers or teams.

The show, which is produced by Box to Box Films, has now won the award for Outstanding Documentary Series – Serialized at the 46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards.

The series which won the award was focused on the 2023 F1 season in which Verstappen strolled to his third world title.

It is the second time the hit show has won this award, also picking it up in 2022.

Since launching with the first series back in 2019, Drive To Survive has become a massive global hit, with a cumulative audience of over 700 million people and has changed the fandom surrounding Formula 1.

“Obviously you’re not talking about a season where there’s a massive title rivalry, so really it’s interesting watching the fight for second, third, fourth taking place,” Executive producer James Gay-Rees told F1.com at the release of season six.

“It’s really good for some of the drivers in those teams, like Oscar Piastri, Pierre Gasly, having really, really substantial stories this year. Daniel Ricciardo coming back to F1 was fantastic and a massive bonus for the series.

“The style of story-telling hasn’t radically changed, but it’s a really strong season. We went into it slightly worried that because Red Bull were so dominant it might be a little bit skinny, but actually it’s not. We even nearly did more episodes than we normally do because we had quite a lot of stories to tell.

“It’s really good to shine a light on those other teams. Mercedes have a tricky year that they turn around, Aston Martin start big and then fall away, so there were some interesting and surprising shakes in it, even if the headline was pretty written early, if you know what I mean.

More on Drive to Survive from PlanetF1.com

Max Verstappen calls out Drive to Survive over ‘very sad’ depiction

Five things we learned from watching Drive to Survive Season 7

“I get for the casual viewer that it may get a bit repetitive with Max winning every weekend, but I do think, in hindsight, people are going to understand what an amazing driver he is.

“That car is not easy to drive, as far as my F1 sources tell me. Checo [Sergio Perez] is a brilliant driver but he can’t drive it quite as well as Max can. Max can drive it no matter how difficult the car is, and that’s the brilliance of Max, which is kind of fascinating.

“That doesn’t necessarily come through on the show, because it’s not that kind of show, but I do think that Max’s dominance will be really appreciated in the future.”

Read next: Revealed: How a 12th team could enter the F1 grid