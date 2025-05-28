New African GP twist as fresh $1.2billion project comes to light

Amid the talk of South Africa or Rwanda potentially facilitating Formula 1’s return to the continent, has a new rival emerged?

Could Formula 1 go racing once more in Africa via a Moroccan Grand Prix? A $1.2billion project is reportedly in the works which could make that happen, one headed by Eric Boullier, a familiar name on the Formula 1 scene having served as team principal of McLaren and Lotus in the past.

Formula 1 and Africa: Moroccan Grand Prix viable?

It is a project which Boullier called a “mini-Abu Dhabi” in an interview with RacingNews365, one which goes far beyond simply creating a track worthy of Formula 1 competition.

The publication reports that the Grade 1 track would be part of a larger project for the African nation, one based 20 kilometres south of the city of Tangier on Morocco’s north coast, with a shopping mall, theme park, hotels and a marina planned, with the relevant approval now sought.

It is claimed that $800million has already been secured through private investment, with the go-ahead for the project planned to be the key to unlocking the remaining $400m.

Boullier formerly served as managing director for the French Grand Prix – which was held at Paul Ricard from 2018-22 – and he explained how “my French Grand Prix team was still with me” at the time a feasibility study was launched to assess the potential of an F1 returning to Morocco.

However, a section of Boullier’s commentary which immediately stood out was his own admission that the project “is a long shot”, and indeed, PlanetF1.com understands that this Moroccan Grand Prix bid is not being seriously considered as an addition to the Formula 1 calendar at this stage.

Returning to the African continent has long been a major goal for F1, one supported by the likes of seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton and reigning four-time Champion Max Verstappen.

The most recent Grand Prix in Africa took place back in 1993 at South Africa’s Kyalami circuit. Subsequent efforts to revive the event have failed, after which Rwanda emerged as a potential new host of Formula 1.

The 2024 FIA Prize Giving Gala emanated from Rwanda’s capital Kyalami, as the nation plots a route to hosting a grand prix.

However, in a recent update on Formula 1’s return to Africa status, Formula 1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali suggested that an immediate breakthrough is not on the horizon.

“We are progressing our discussion with I would say three places in Africa. Realistically speaking, I don’t think we’re going to have an outcome in the very short term,” Domenicali told the media at the Monaco Grand Prix.

“We are missing one continent and we want to connect also to that. It’s a matter of finding the right plan and hopefully we are going to update you soon on that project.”

Little has been heard of the Rwandan project for sometime such that it appears to have now been largely discounted as a potential option, while the South African effort has also slowed after government-led efforts teased the idea earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet in Thailand met today where its own F1 project was discussed; officials having been in Monaco among a number of other events already this year.

