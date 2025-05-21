Fernando Alonso wasn’t pleased with his performance at Imola, and new radio messages have revealed the extent of his frustration.

In those messages, Alonso declared their race “over” after the first virtual safety car — and it only got worse from there.

Fernando Alonso laments ‘unfair’ and ‘unlucky’ Imola GP

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

After qualifying both cars in the top 10 for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Aston Martin seemed to be a strong contender for points during the race — only for everything to fall apart.

Fernando Alonso started fifth, then dropped to 14th after a Lap 12 pit stop. He worked his way back up to eighth during the safety car triggered by Esteban Ocon’s retirement, but by that point, it was clear that he knew nothing was going to work.

“Yeah, our race is over,” Alonso stated on the radio during the VSC.

“We are so unlucky. Everything is wrong for us this year.”

Though he tried to work his way back up into the points, he needed a second stop on Lap 46 — one that he and his engineer Andrew Vizard debated heavily.

When Kimi Antonelli came to a halt at the side of the track, Alonso radioed the team to lament, “It’s gonna be virtual, or hopefully safety car or red flag or whatever they want.”

But when the call came from the team to stay out on track for fear of losing a lap, Alonso was audibly miffed.

“No, box!” the Spaniard said.

“We will unlap ourselves. Why do you want me to keep out? Box or not?”

“Stay out,” was the reply from Vizard.

“Aw, come on,” was all Alonso had to say.

These messages came after an expletive-laden call into the team by Alonso where, after the first VSC appeared, he lamented, “Yeah, it’s going to be torture, it’s a wreck.

“I’m the unluckiest driver in the f***ing world! It’s wrong, our strategy. Not even safety car or anything like that will help us.”

More on Aston Martin in 2025:

👉 Aston Martin back in the game as Mercedes make key W16 change

👉 Adrian Newey ready to take next Aston Martin step at the Monaco GP

On the cool-down lap, even Vizard’s praise of a “good effort” to reach P11 fell on deaf ears.

“It’s so unfair, so unfair,” Alonso said.

Vizard replied, “It’s bad, isn’t it?”

Alonso continued, “Unbelievable. I mean, hundred races, only one of the 99 would be enough. It has to be the one of hundred.”

Speaking to media, including PlanetF1.com, Alonso clarified what he meant by that, saying, “I think in 100 scenarios of the race, 99 were okay for us to score strong points for the team today.

“One was not, and it did happen.”

When Alonso spoke to DAZN, he was clear about his frustrations during the race.

“It was all about enduring the torture to the end,” he said.

“We were doing OK to finish P6 and P7. Those were good and well-earned points for the team. Our race pace was there at the start, I could follow Norris and Russell.

“It’s a novelty for us this year to be keeping pace with Mercedes and McLaren, so the car has been really good.

“The VSC ruined the race for a few of us.

“We started P14 and managed to recover. The car was good and we could pass the Alpines, Saubers, Racing Bulls… Like I said, we were more in the race with Williams and Mercedes.

“We really couldn’t have had worse luck today, but other times it’s benefited us, so let’s wait for the next ones.

“We ended up P11 and P15 not because of a lack of pace but because of sheer bad luck.

“Like I said, we were on course for P6 and P7, and in 99 out of 100 scenarios we would’ve finished in those positions.

“We finished 20 seconds behind the last car in Miami, and today we passed four cars in nine laps. We fought Yuki’s Red Bull on the last lap… the whole weekend has been good.

“We’ve had unbelievable bad luck. Hopefully things even out next time.”

Fernando Alonso and the rest of the Aston Martin team will have a chance to try again this coming weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Read next: Imola GP conclusions: Verstappen’s Piastri lesson, McLaren’s fear, Tsunoda’s wobble