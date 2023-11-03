One of F1’s most beloved circuits to stay on calendar for SEVEN more years

Ahead of the São Paulo Grand Prix weekend, F1 has announced that the event will remain on the calendar until at least 2030.

A five-year contract extension has been signed between F1 and the circuit promoter, with the beloved Interlagos track thankfully here to stay after deep uncertainty in recent years.

Interlagos, which is steeped in F1 history, is set to undergo some upgrades in the years to come, with a focus on ‘hosting wider entertainment events, including music concerts.’

São Paulo Grand Prix to continue until at least 2030

“I am delighted to announce we will be staying at Interlagos until 2030, and I can’t wait for many more years of the wonderful atmosphere that the Brazilian fans bring,” F1 boss Stefano Domenicali said.

“Brazil has such a rich racing heritage, and this iconic circuit is a favourite of drivers and fans around the world.

“It embodies everything that is great about racing, and we look forward to seeing how it develops over the years to come to create an even better experience.”

PlanetF1.com’s recommended reading

Five big moments you may have forgotten from the 2008 Brazilian Grand Prix

Felipe Massa exclusive: ‘Lewis Hamilton will need to talk’ about ‘manipulated’ 2008 title

Ricardo Nunes, mayor of São Paulo, added: “The extension of the contract for the Formula 1 Grande Prêmio de São Paulo, broadcasted in approximately 180 countries, solidifies our city as a global leader in hosting major events with economic and social impact, generating jobs, revenue, and opportunities.

“Each year, we also advance our sustainability agenda, incorporating innovations to overcome challenges and bring more benefits to the city of São Paulo and Brazil.”

Alan Adler, CEO of São Paulo Grand Prix, commented: “It is a great honour to have the contract extension that ensures São Paulo’s place on the Formula 1 calendar. This is the recognition of the work we have been doing, with the crucial support of the São Paulo City Hall.

“Continuing to be a partner of Formula 1 is a matter of great pride. Now, we will immediately start planning for the years ahead so that we can have even better Grand Prix editions in the coming years.”

Read next: Orange weather warning for Sao Paulo ahead of Friday’s qualifying