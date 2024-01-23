New era beckons at Red Bull as AlphaTauri bid farewell to F1

AlphaTauri has bid a fond farewell to F1, as Red Bull prepares a new identity for their sister squad.

The AlphaTauri team has taken to social media to bid farewell, with the Red Bull-owned brand being retired in favour of a new identity.

After the 2019 season, Red Bull renamed their former Toro Rosso squad AlphaTauri – a clothing brand under the Red Bull umbrella – and have raced for the past four seasons under this moniker.

AlphaTauri says goodbye to Formula 1

Last year, Red Bull confirmed their sister squad will be renamed for 2024 – coinciding with a change of management structure as former team boss Franz Tost retired after 18 years in charge.

In his place, CEO Peter Bayer and team boss Laurent Mekies will lead the new team – whose name is yet to be formally confirmed.

That name change could be confirmed very soon though, with AlphaTauri taking to social media to post “Four years and countless memories. Thank you for being a part of our journey.”

The video features plenty of highlights from the last four years of the sister Red Bull team, including launch footage, happy moments with race drivers Yuki Tsunoda, Pierre Gasly, and Daniel Ricciardo, and, of course, Gasly’s emotional victory at Monza in 2020.

The logic behind wanting a full rebrand of the team was addressed by Bayer in an exclusive interview with PlanetF1.com in September 2023, when he said: “We want to have a fresh start, we want to look at the global direction, the strategic direction of the team, commercial success to sporting success. Let’s take a critical look at all the elements.

“That’s why it’s a unique opportunity. We’re building on experience but, at the same time, the sky’s the limit for innovation and development.”

Last week, hints as to the team’s potential new identity were accidentally posted when their Instagram account was renamed to Visa CashApp RB – before being promptly deleted.

Speculation has been rife in recent months the team’s new name would include ‘Racing Bulls’, but PlanetF1.com understands this speculation is unfounded.

With AlphaTauri formally saying thank you and goodbye, it’s now a simple case of awaiting Red Bull’s next move to complete the rebrand of their second team.

