Max Verstappen’s telemetry paints a clear picture of what happened with Oscar Piastri in Saudi Arabia, while Lando Norris is adopting a new mindset in 2025.

We have the scoop on all this and more in our F1 news round-up for Wednesday, 23 April, 2025.

F1 news: What Verstappen’s telemetry reveals from Saudi Arabia

Max Verstappen was not pushed off at Turn 1 at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as even if Oscar Piastri had not been in the equation, he would never have made the corner.

That’s the opinion of former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer, who revealed the Red Bull driver was carrying more speed into Turn 1 at the start of the Grand Prix than he did on his pole position lap in a “Hail Mary move” to stay ahead.

F1 news: Lando Norris makes a lifestyle change

McLaren driver Lando Norris has revealed that he has given up alcohol to boost his hopes of winning the F1 2025 World Championship.

It comes almost a year after he suffered a facial injury while partying in the Dutch capital of Amsterdam, a week before taking his maiden F1 victory at the Miami Grand Prix.

F1 news: GM receive FIA approval for 2029 Cadillac power units

The Cadillac Formula 1 team powered by a Ferrari engine is to be only a temporary alliance.

That is because governing body the FIA has approved GM Performance Power Units as a new engine manufacturer, one which will supply Cadillac F1 as of the 2029 campaign.

F1 news: FIA President nominates his new successor

Following the resignation of FIA deputy president for sport Robert Reid, the FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has nominated his successor.

And that individual is Malcolm Wilson OBE, the ex-rally driver and current managing director of M-Sport, as a crucial vote from FIA members now looms over that nomination.

