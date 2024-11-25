The fallout from the Las Vegas Grand Prix continued in the 24 hours after the chequered flag – catch up on the latest F1 news in our round-up!



We’ve collected the main headlines for you from the last 24 hours, which includes the (semi) confirmation of a brand new Formula 1 team!

F1 news: Cadillac GM-backed F1 team provisionally on the grid for 2026

Cadillac is likely to be a name on the F1 grid in 2026, following an “agreement in principle” being thrashed out between General Motors and Formula 1.

Following the rejection of the Andretti application to join the grid, the project has evolved into a more predominantly GM-led initiative and the American giant has been given the green light to continue its dialogue with FOM and the FIA to formalise its entry.

Andretti will still be somewhat involved, with 1978 F1 World Champion Mario Andretti named as a director.

Data shows the true cause of the Charles Leclerc vs. Carlos Sainz drama

Neither Ferrari driver was particularly happy with the other at the end of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, as Sainz appeared to have ignored a team instruction not to overtake Leclerc at the start of the final stint.

PlanetF1.com’s data analyst Pablo Hidalgo has pored through the data to see what unfolded during the race, emerging with some interesting findings…

Read every word of the Ferrari radio exchanges

To that end, we’ve done a deep dive into all the radio exchanges between the pitwall and the two drivers as the Las Vegas GP unfolded.

It shows that Sainz never received a clear instruction on what he should or shouldn’t do after coming up behind his teammate.

Christian Horner’s response to Max Verstappen’s title

Unsurprisingly, it’s been a day where the plaudits for F1’s new world champion Max Verstappen have been pouring in, and his team boss Christian Horner has been particularly effusive.

Speaking to the media, including PlanetF1.com, the Red Bull boss paid tribute to Verstappen’s “mature” approach to F1 2024 and revealed self-belief is where he believes his driver made the difference against Lando Norris.

“Absolutely. Lando, since Miami, has had a faster car, and you look at the win ratio, it’s heavily stacked in Max’s favour,” he said.

“That’s saying nothing away from Lando, he has driven very well this year, but I think Max has just been that step ahead.”

Franco Colapinto faces Williams after his 50G crash

Colapinto gave his Williams team a major rebuild job after qualifying, when the Argentinean driver smashed into the wall at high-speed at the end of Q2.

Colapinto was uninjured, although did require further medical assessment before being permitted to race following his 50G impact.

But he’s since revealed that, aside from the crash itself, the toughest part of his weekend was trudging back into the Williams garage to face the mechanics.

“I think that was the hardest part,” he told the media including PlanetF1.com.

“When you are driving, you are going to a limit and I think for the situation I had to take more risks to try to get into Q3, probably not as much.”

